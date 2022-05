If you were watching the stock market this week, you likely have whiplash. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 5% Thursday, the index's biggest one-day percentage decline since June 2020. The S&P 500 slid 3.6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, 3.1%. It was a major reversal from Wednesday, when stocks rallied and the Dow and S&P 500 — which track the performance of some of the nation's largest companies — saw their biggest daily gains since 2020.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO