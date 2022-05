No one starts a law firm anticipating that it will fail. If anything, the beginning of the process is full of rainbows and butterflies — or rather, hope and possibilities. The reality is that most small firms struggle to make it. In my sphere of influence, I know small firm owners who struggled with revenue, took on side jobs, and even shut down their firms because they couldn’t survive the pandemic. We don’t like to talk about our struggles. Lawyers are supposed to be financially successful, right? Not true. Sometimes, it’s time to call it. Your firm may no longer be able to thrive or even sustain you. Here are four signs that it may be time to take down your shingle and find work elsewhere.

