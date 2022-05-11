ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

Former employee of First Hospital accused of choking teen patient

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former behavioral health specialist at First Hospital has been charged after allegations surfaced of him choking a 14-year-old patient.

According to the Kingston Municipal Police Department, Isaiah Jeremiah Troche, 25, of Forty Fort, has been accused of placing a juvenile patient in a chokehold in December 2021.

Police: Scranton couple charged after illegally attempting to buy shotgun

Court documents state the incident started when the victim slapped Troche in the back of the head. The victim stated to police the slap was a joke and other employees reported it was not uncommon as the juvenile is describe to have “playful” behavior.

As stated in the affidavit, security video showed after the slap, the victim ran to his room, and Troche followed shortly behind pushing up his sleeves and throwing his visor and mask on the floor.

During an interview with police, the victim claimed Troche entered his room and closed the door. As he tried to leave, Troche blocked him. According to the affidavit, the victim stated that Troche placed him in a “chokehold” until he passed out.

Footage obtained by police showed Troche inside the boy’s room for around five minutes before exiting.

Two employees working at the time of the incident align with the victim’s claims saying to police the 14-year-old was visibly shaken and upset. However, there were no visible injuries.

Troche has been charged with strangulation and harassment.

