Music

Listen to BOA QG and BOA Hunxho’s “Voodoo”: The Ones

 2 days ago
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Currently the highlight of so many rap videos is the section where the audio drops out as the crew wails the lyrics—think the intro to NoCap’s “Ghetto Angels” or...

Rolling Stone

See Maluma Bring Out Madonna at Medellín Concert

Click here to read the full article. Madonna made a not-so-surprise appearance Saturday night at Maluma’s all-star homecoming show in Medellín, with the Material Girl joining the Colombian singer onstage to perform two songs. In the encore portion of the concert — which streamed live on Prime Video and already featured guests like Feid, Blessd and Grupo Firme — Madonna stormed the Estadio Atanasio Girardot stage to sing, naturally, “Medellín,” their collaboration from Madonna’s 2019 LP Madame X, as well as her 2000 hit “Music.” Madonna also shared rehearsal footage from the provocative performance: View this post on Instagram A post shared...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Last Thing Left

Despite the sweetness of their sound, Say Sue Me are an unstoppable force. The South Korean indie rockers wrote and recorded half of their international breakout, 2018’s When We Were Together, while their original drummer, Kang Semin, was in a coma; they called in another drummer to help finish the album, and the songs they recorded with him took on a wistful remembrance for their ailing friend. Right before the band’s first North American tour was set to kick off, around the end of 2019, Semin passed away. Still, they soldiered on. When the pandemic put a halt to their touring, the band kept working. With time to reflect on the whiplash of sudden success accompanied by the loss of a friend, they retreated to their Busan studio to work it all out. The band’s third LP, The Last Thing Left, is the result of their soul searching.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Arcade Fire Cover Harry Styles’ “As It Was”

Arcade Fire were the latest guests on the BBC radio series Live Lounge. Alongside airings of WE tracks for BBC 6 Music, the group covered Harry Styles’ recent single “As It Was,” from the forthcoming Harry’s House, for BBC Radio 2. Win Butler sang lead, with Régine Chassagne stepping up for the bridge. Watch the cover below, and scroll down to see them do “The Lightning I, II” and “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole).”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“The Heart Part 5”

When Kendrick Lamar dropped the first volume of his “The Heart” single series in 2010, he declared himself “just a lil’ nigga from Compton.” This was one year before the release of his 2011 breakout mixtape Section.80, yet he was already comparing himself to rap legends with a fire and urgency that implied his fate among hip-hop gods was already sealed. Twelve years later, his respect within the industry is unparalleled and he’s the first and so far only rapper ever to win a Pulitzer Prize. But gold can’t erase the bloodstains of the past, a fact that Lamar openly grapples with on his latest single “The Heart Part 5.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

How to Let Go

There’s a certain kind of pop song that plays at gay clubs that you don’t really hear anywhere else. You know the type: Punchy, vaguely European, empowering in a totally uncomplicated way—songs like Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” or Rita Ora’s “Bang Bang,” good enough to dance to and catchy enough to sing along with, but which mostly serve to fill time between “Dancing on My Own” and “Stronger.” For better or for worse, Norwegian pop singer Sigrid excels at this specific sort of banger: Her new album, How to Let Go, features at least three of them. It’s a useful talent—“gay club filler” is an entirely valid, and I would argue vital, category of pop song. But as How to Let Go proves, true neutrality is hardly a solid foundation for a career as a pop star, and, for the most part, Sigrid is working with little else.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Fan "Drive The Boat" At Coachella After Party

Week two of Coachella kicked off headlining Billie Eilish with artists like 21 Savage, Giveon, Stromae, and others joining her. The highly anticipated music event is taking place in California, and thousands of fans are getting to experience their favorite celebs live. One rapper gave her supporters a show they...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Megan Thee Stallion Got the Ittiest, Bittiest Blue Babylights

The baby blue highlights are so thin and subtle, that I almost missed them altogether. With all the Met Gala preparation from facials to fittings posted on Instagram over the weekend leading up to the event, I was surprised to see Megan Thee Stallion debut baby blue highlights on Sunday, May 1, just one day before the first Monday in May. While they most definitely could be clip-in extensions, similar to the ones I used to beg my mom to buy me at Claire's, I'm sure the rapper wasn't doing anything permanent… just fancier than my $5 pack of hair tinsels — which always broke minutes upon application.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Diss Track, "Plan B"

Megan Thee Stallion has finally dropped her highly anticipated new diss track titled “Plan B.”. The Houston rapper performed the single for the first time at Coachella last week, describing it as a “very” personal song to her. “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping,” she tweeted on April 8. Featuring a sample from Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” with Wu Tang Clan, the track includes empowering lyrics.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Addresses DaniLeigh: "You Was Stalkin' My Baby Mama"

Throughout 2022, DaniLeigh has remained relatively quiet. Aside from the fight between her brother and DaBaby, the father of her daughter, DaniLeigh has retreated as she enjoys the first months of motherhood. Last year, not long after she gave birth, the world witnessed DaniLeigh and DaBaby's epic fight on Instagram Live as police became involved after the rapper reportedly called the authorities.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Entertainment
Music
thesource.com

Meek Mill on Young Thug & Gunna: “I Pray That DA Be Fair to Them”

If you haven’t heard by now, Young Thug, Gunna and the rest of Young Stoner Life Records are facing a RICO. The crop of Hip-Hop superstars has received support from across social media. One of the people speaking on their behalf is Meek Mill who provided his own statement on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Nick Cave’s Son Jethro Lazenby Has Died

Jethro Lazenby, one of Nick Cave’s sons, has died. Cave confirmed the news in a brief statement on Monday (May 9), writing, “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.” A cause of death was not announced. Jethro Lazenby was 31 years old.
CELEBRITIES
