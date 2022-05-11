Firefighter Dies In Calaveras Big Trees State Park

Columbia, CA – In the Columbia area a man was found bloody and lying in a roadway, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday morning, deputies rushed to the 12000 block of Yankee Hill Road in Columbia after a caller reported a bloodied male lying in the roadway and another man standing over him with a knife. Once on the scene, deputies discovered the 59-year-old male victim lying in the street, covered in blood. His alleged attacker, 53-year-old Brent Michael Snyder from Columbia, was also contacted and was wearing only a pair of underwear. Deputies attempted to arrest Snyder, who they say put up a struggle but was quickly subdued and handcuffed.
