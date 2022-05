Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh Police Chief Estella D. Patterson is expected to release a five-day report Friday on what happened Saturday when a man was shot and killed by police. Reuel Rodriguez-Nunez, 37, is the second man to be shot and killed by Raleigh police this year. Daniel Turcios was shot in January by Raleigh police after a crash on Interstate 440 after officers said he refused to drop a knife.

