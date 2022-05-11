'He Hugs Me' - Luis Diaz's Mother Reveals What Liverpool Striker Has Told Her About Jurgen Klopp & His New Teammates

The mother of Luis Diaz has been speaking about her son's move to Liverpool and his relationship with manager Jurgen Klopp and his new teammates.

As quoted by Colombian magazine Semana ( via The Mirror ), she explained how disciplined he is with his work and how can see her son maturing as a result.

"He is maturing; I see him more serene in everything he does, very disciplined in everything. He is very serious and responsible in all his work, and that’s why he has done so well."

She went on to say how well he gets on with Liverpool manager Klopp and his new teammates.

"He tells me, ‘The manager likes me; when I play my games, he hugs me' - and he has also been able to get along with his teammates. They welcome him for being the way he is."

