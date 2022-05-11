10 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 5.13–5.19

The Curious Plantaholic expanded its reach this past winter, opening a shop in Clinton, NJ, but owner Jen DeLorenzo says the shops are different only in style. For the Nazareth store, she was inspired by the show Cheers. “A place where everyone knows your name. That’s literally my dream: let’s become friends while we discuss your plants,” she says. Getting to know her customers has been so important and, now, some are like family. So, for the Clinton location, she wanted the same experience but with a different look and went with The Golden Girls. “Thank you for being a friend! Without all of my friends, this wouldn’t be possible.” DeLorenzo says they even pulled all of the colors for the store’s murals from the show’s living room colors. While she doesn’t have plans for a third location yet, DeLorenzo says it is definitely the goal.

CLINTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO