ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

10 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 5.13–5.19

By Tess Steinberg
lehighvalleystyle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to splash, loop, eat and play because this Friday, May 13 is opening day at Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom. Whether you're a season pass holder or just looking for a day at the amusement park, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Gates are open from 11 a.m....

lehighvalleystyle.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

TacoFest returning to Steelstacks with addition of Chihuahua Beauty Contest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - TacoFest will return in July to the SteelStacks campus in Bethlehem. ArtsQuest says TacoFest, presented by Bacardi Rum, will return on Sun., July 10, and will feature tacos from around the Lehigh Valley. The event will also include live music, the first annual SteelStacks Chihuahua Beauty Contest,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Easton Taco Fest!

EASTON, PA – The Easton Chamber, Hispanic Chamber and Young Professionals Council of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce present The Easton Taco Fest on with the NEW DATE of Saturday, May 14th at Riverside Park in Downtown Easton (Larry Holmes Drive) from 11:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m.
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Dorney Park set to open this week on May 13th

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Dorney Park plans to open its gates to the public on Friday, May 13, kicking off its 139th year of operation. Along with all of the fun experiences already available at Dorney Park, they have added a new expansion of shows called “Grand Carnivale.” “Between our exciting lineup of events, classic rides, […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allentown, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Allentown, PA
City
Kutztown, PA
City
Easton, PA
City
Emmaus, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Things To Do#Barrel Aged Beer#Arts And Crafts#Setter Ridge Head#Setter Ridge Vineyards#The Lehigh Valley Zoo#Bird Friendly Coffee#Artskills
lehighvalleystyle.com

The Curious Plantaholic Opens Second Location in Clinton, NJ

The Curious Plantaholic expanded its reach this past winter, opening a shop in Clinton, NJ, but owner Jen DeLorenzo says the shops are different only in style. For the Nazareth store, she was inspired by the show Cheers. “A place where everyone knows your name. That’s literally my dream: let’s become friends while we discuss your plants,” she says. Getting to know her customers has been so important and, now, some are like family. So, for the Clinton location, she wanted the same experience but with a different look and went with The Golden Girls. “Thank you for being a friend! Without all of my friends, this wouldn’t be possible.” DeLorenzo says they even pulled all of the colors for the store’s murals from the show’s living room colors. While she doesn’t have plans for a third location yet, DeLorenzo says it is definitely the goal.
CLINTON, NJ
94.5 PST

The Circus Kicks Off in Langhorne, PA Tomorrow Through Sunday

Get ready to have some fun. The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to Langhorne, PA this weekend for ten shows, according to The Patch. It will be at Oxford Valley Mall starting tomorrow (Thursday, May 12th) and runs until Sunday (May 15th). "Humans Gone Wild" is a brand new show that will have three rings of excitement with sixty performers from twenty-two countries.
LANGHORNE, PA
Times News

Students party at Parkland’s Post Prom

Following Parkland’s Prom May 7 at SteelStacks, Bethlehem, many prom-goers attended the prom after party at the high school. The party began 11:30 p.m. and ended 5 a.m. the next morning. Games, food, caricature painting, magic and just plain fun abounded during the party. By the end though, many...
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
explorewarren.org

Starting May 11, 2022

"They were warned. They were doomed..." - The Original 1980 Friday the 13th film. If you're a hardcore fan, you know the rest! It’s a big week for Blairstown as Friday the 13th is upon us!. Need a guide to the famous film landmarks to wow your friends? Look...
billypenn.com

The Martin’s potato roll empire is backing Doug Mastriano, and Philly sandwich slingers are concerned

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The family behind Martin’s potato bread has put itself behind Doug Mastriano, a South Central Pa. state senator who rose to prominence as a Trump-supporting election denier, and espouses what some define as Christian nationalist rhetoric. He is also the front-running Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Lakes in Pennsylvania

Whether you prefer water sports, hiking, or just relaxing by the lake, Pennsylvania lakes are magnificent and scenic. Of Pennsylvania's 2,500 lakes, fifty are glacial, and the rest are man-made. Many are state parks and are maintained by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. You may want to build a vacation home in the neighboring city to enjoy the scenery and amenities for those with similar interests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pickle festival coming to Ohio

Pickle lovers in Ohio can rejoice because a pickle festival is coming. The ‘Just Dill With It-Pickle Festival’ will happen in Miamisburg, Ohio at Austin Landing Vendors include: Aime’s Gourmet Pickles Brad to Go Chuy’s Dewey’s El Meson Rolling Indulgence 1776 Grill McNasty’s Mr. Boro’s Tavern JA & Sweetummm’s Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine Lil’ […]
MIAMISBURG, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy