Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Reno; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Reno County in south central Kansas Northwestern Sedgwick County in south central Kansas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Garden Plain, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Goddard, Maize, Colwich, Garden Plain, Mount Hope, Andale, Bentley, Lake Afton, Cheney Lake and Cheney State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
