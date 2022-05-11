ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uintah County, UT

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oregon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OREGON COUNTY At 948 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Thayer, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grand Gulf State Park... Thayer Koshkonong... Couch HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OREGON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Reno, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Reno; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Reno County in south central Kansas Northwestern Sedgwick County in south central Kansas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Garden Plain, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Goddard, Maize, Colwich, Garden Plain, Mount Hope, Andale, Bentley, Lake Afton, Cheney Lake and Cheney State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RENO COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Clay County through 1015 PM CDT At 950 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Windthorst, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Windthorst, Shannon and Joy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Irion, Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Irion; Schleicher; Tom Green A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Schleicher, south central Tom Green and east central Irion Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 937 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Knickerbocker, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Christoval, Knickerbocker and Us-67 Near The Irion- Tom Green County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
IRION COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Uintah County, UT
State
Utah State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alfalfa, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Grant The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Alfalfa County in northwestern Oklahoma West central Grant County in northern Oklahoma * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 941 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Byron, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Byron and Great Salt Plains Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY While additional intermittent light showers will continue, heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Albemarle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Albemarle FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Albemarle. * WHEN...Until 300 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1103 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms had produced heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cobham - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln; Pike FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI AND SOUTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 940 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Hartford, Ashley and St. Clement. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#River Basin#Wind Advisory#Eastern Uinta Basin
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Schleicher; Tom Green A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SCHLEICHER AND SOUTH CENTRAL TOM GREEN COUNTIES At 1001 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Christoval, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Christoval around 1010 PM CDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SCHLEICHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleburne, Independence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleburne; Independence; Stone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Stone, western Independence and northeastern Cleburne Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 952 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Concord, or 12 miles southwest of Batesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Batesville... Cushman Concord... Magness Moorefield... Salado Southside in Independence Count Bethesda Ben... Almond Marcella... Desha Locust Grove... Hutchinson Wolf Bayou... Rosie MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Greene FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Greene. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1100 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Stanardsville... Ruckersville Quinque... Amicus Burtonville... Newtown Dawsonville - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Montgomery County in east central Missouri * Until midnight CDT. * At 951 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jonesburg and Bellflower. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:20:00 Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Oconto by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Oconto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BROWN AND SOUTHERN OCONTO COUNTIES At 1018 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pulaski, or 12 miles northwest of Green Bay, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Pulaski, Chase, Kunesh, South Chase, Anston and Flintville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bosque, Comanche, Erath, Hamilton, Lampasas, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bosque; Comanche; Erath; Hamilton; Lampasas; Mills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hamilton, southern Erath, western Lampasas, west central Bosque, eastern Mills and southeastern Comanche Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 944 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Hico to 9 miles south of Goldthwaite. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dublin, Hamilton, Goldthwaite, Hico, Gustine, Evant, Iredell, Lometa and Us-190 Near The San Saba-Lampasas County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baxter, Izard, Searcy, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baxter; Izard; Searcy; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Stone County in north central Arkansas East central Searcy County in north central Arkansas Southwestern Izard County in north central Arkansas Southeastern Baxter County in north central Arkansas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 958 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Thola, or 15 miles northwest of Mountain View, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Mountain View... Calico Rock Thola... Gorby Blanchard Springs Campground... Big Flat Allison... Alco Hanover... Mt Olive in Izard County Fifty-Six... Boswell Optimus... Landis Onia... Timbo Sylamore Bike Trail... Gunner Pool Campground Sylamore... Barkshed Campground HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Steele The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Southeastern Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northern Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota Northwestern Steele County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 522 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jessie, or 44 miles north of Valley City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Aneta, Kloten and Logan Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:20:00 Expires: 2022-05-15 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Breaches of the northwestern to northeastern and southeastern coast of Puerto Rico, Culebra, and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fulton THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN FULTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The heavy rain has ended. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
FULTON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy