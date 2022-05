ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A source tells 9NEWS that one of the remaining ownership candidates to buy the Denver Broncos is Byron Allen, the comedian, actor and media tycoon. The source said Allen is backed by a handful of investors with deep pockets to help in his bid. Allen and his group are expected to visit the Broncos stadium and practice facility in the near future -- as at least two other known bidders, Josh Harris and Rob Walton, have already done in recent days.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO