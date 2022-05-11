ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump must cut a $110,000 check to NY AG Letitia James to be held in escrow for now, a judge rules

By Laura Italiano
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLzHl_0faWJ6sS00
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Donald Trump

Associated Press

  • Donald Trump must pay NY Attorney General Letitia James the $110,000 fine he owes her, a judge ruled Wednesday.
  • Only after Trump cuts the check will the costly contempt-of-court ruling end.
  • Trump was being fined $10,000 a day for failing to comply with the AG's subpoena for his documents.

Donald Trump must cut a $110,000 check — payable to the New York Attorney General's office — as a total fine for his earlier failure to comply with AG Letitia James' subpoena for his documents, a Manhattan judge ordered on Wednesday.

Only after Trump pays up will a costly contempt-of-court finding end, said the judge, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron.

Read the judge's ruling here .

The judge set additional conditions for the contempt finding to end. By May 20, Trump must submit affidavits from company staffers detailing how they searched for his business documents.

Trump's $110,000 will be held in escrow while Trump continues to appeal the contempt finding.

The judge stressed, though, that the contempt order would be reinstated if the conditions were not met — and the fine was not paid.

Failure to satisfy any of the conditions will result in the contempt order — and the fine — being reinstated, at which point he would owe the AG nearly a quarter million dollars.

"I want the fine paid," said Engoron, who is presiding over the AG's battle with Trump over subpoenas demanding his documents and testimony in her ongoing, three-year probe of his business.

"That fine is now $110,000,"  the judge said, noting the contempt order's $10,000-a-day fine has been frozen as of last Friday.

That's when Trump swore out a lengthy "Jackson affidavit" explaining why he has no more personal documents for James' probe of the Trump Organization, his Manhattan-based real estate company.

Trump's side has said repeatedly, in legal filings and in court hearings as recently as Friday, that James already has everything she wants from his personal business files.

That's 10 documents — some of them hundreds of pages long — already turned over by his company in response to a subpoena issued to his company two years ago.

"There are no new Donald Trump documents to produce," Trump lawyer Alina Habba said Wednesday.

"Everything relevant to the AG's subpoena has been produced," she told the judge in a 90-minute hearing via video conference.

The AG has countered that the ten documents are a far cry from what a billionaire CEO should have coughed up in response to a subpoena demanding documents going back to 2010.

Some 17 boxes of Trump Organization records "from off-site storage" are still being examined by a third-party document search firm, HaystacksID, which is doing an independent review of the documents, the AG said in a filing Tuesday .

On Wednesday, Habba said that number has dropped to five.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 23

tblue
2d ago

This woman makes Trump soil himself. Maybe Russia can give Trump an advance on his Putin Stimulus Check..🤔

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Organization#New York Supreme Court#Escrow#Ny Ag#Donald Trump Associated
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump has a new (and bad) idea to deal with Mark Meadows’ texts

It was six months ago yesterday when former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows agreed, at least initially, to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. The Republican soon after changed his mind, but during that brief window, Meadows shared quite a bit with congressional investigators.
POTUS
Fox News

Pence calls Biden’s ‘MAGA crowd’ extremism charge a ‘desperate’ deflection by admin ‘grasping for straws’

EXCLUSIVE: Former Vice President Mike Pence calls President Biden’s "MAGA crowd" extremism charge a "desperate" deflection by the administration "grasping for straws" due to its tanking approval rating. Biden labeled MAGA as the "most extreme" political organization in recent U.S. history on Wednesday, in reaction to a leaked draft...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MSNBC

Republican rep loses primary race following misguided criticisms

When sitting members of Congress face primary rivals, the challenger is almost always someone who’s dissatisfied with the incumbent for one reason or another. But on rare occasions, U.S. House members end up running against one of their own colleagues. After the once-per-decade redistricting process, lines are sometimes redrawn...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

491K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy