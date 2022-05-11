ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Royals SS Adalberto Mondesi Had ACL Surgery

By Tyler Mason
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB.com’s Anne Rogers reports that Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi had ACL surgery in the first week of May. Mondesi left during the Royals’ April 26 game with knee soreness, which tests later confirmed as an ACL tear. The 26-year-old is no...

