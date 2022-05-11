ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Don’t Waste Your Money: Housing market cooling down?

By John Matarese
abc27.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHTM) — Could the red hot housing market be starting to show signs of slowing down? Possibly, with interest rates now at 5%, even higher. But, for home buyers, the market is still as competitive as it’s been in history. The sign “bummer, pending” pretty much sums...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Something big is happening in the housing market

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The most competitive housing market ever is finally showing signs of breaking. As data trickles in for April, it's becoming clear that the historically hot housing market has flipped trajectories....
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
MarketWatch

Foreclosure filings are up 132% from a year prior. Here’s what that means for the housing market (and it’s not what you might think)

When we were reading through real estate data this month, three stats caught our eye. The first: That the number of active foreclosures (this is when the foreclosure process has begun on a seriously delinquent loan, but it has yet to be completed and liquidated) edged up by more than 7,000 in March — the first year-over-year increase in almost 10 years, according to mortgage technology, data and analytics provider Black Knight. Secondly, more than 78,000 U.S. properties had a foreclosure filing during the first quarter of 2022, which is up 39% from the previous quarter and up 132% from a year ago, according to real estate analytics company ATTOM. And third, serious mortgage delinquencies — those 90 or more days past due — are 70% higher than they were pre-pandemic, according to Black Knight.
MLS
FingerLakes1.com

Housing in 2022: Is it better to buy or rent?

Interest rates are rising. This means you may want to think about what your housing will look like long term. The pandemic created unique economic circumstances that impacted the housing market dramatically. In attempt to recover, inflation has gone up. In turn, consumers don’t have as much buying power. Read more about it here.
BUSINESS
CNBC

70% of new homeowners have at least one regret about their purchase, survey finds

As mortgage costs continue to rise alongside home prices, some buyers are dealing with another problem: regret. Among recent home buyers, 70% have at least one regret, according to recent survey by HomeLight, an online real estate marketplace, which polled 1,620 people across the U.S. earlier this year. One of the top regrets — cited by roughly 1 in 5 of those surveyed — was underestimating the total cost of buying a home.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Mortgage#Local Election#Cooling Down#Realtors#Whtm
purewow.com

The New Rules of Homebuying in 2022

If you’re thinking about buying a house, you’re undoubtedly feeling the squeeze. Houses are barely posted to Zillow before they’re in contract, often well above asking price. You don’t have time to even review the listing, let alone tour the place, and it’s gone. Meanwhile, mortgage rates keep ratcheting up, meaning more of your monthly payment goes to the bank instead of your square footage. It’s enough pressure to make your eyes twitch like Luisa Madrigal’s, but there’s hope, as long as you have the right help. We spoke to real estate agents, pored over sales data and surveys, and gleaned insights from the pros at Realtor.com to uncover the new rules of homebuying in 2022, so you can collect those keys without getting in over your head.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Inyerself

The Housing Market is Still Going Strong!

The price of lumber has fallen, but price relief is still a ways away!. I have read a few articles recently detailing the falling price of lumber and the return to pre-pandemic price levels. As a typical consumer, my first inclination is to assume the cost of housing should start to come down. This couldn’t be any further from the truth. Demand is still robust out there for houses and lumber. A decrease in demand or an increase in supply will have to be prolonged before we see price reductions downstream.
The Independent

Martin Lewis urges homeowners to make simple check which could save £1,000

Homeowners have been urged to check their mortgage following an increase in interest rates for the fourth consecutive time last week.Money saving expert Martin Lewis said those on variable tariffs have around a month to look for other potential deals before their bills go up.Others on fixed deals due to expire soon might want to think about locking into a new tariff now as well, he said in his Wednesday consumer affairs newsletter.He said: “The cheapest rates have disappeared - if your fix ends soon-ish or you're on the standard rate, check now if you can save.“The 0.25% point base...
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

Best Cities to Quickly Save for a Down Payment on a New Home

Conventional financial wisdom says to buy a home with no less than a 20% down payment. But with soaring home prices in the hot pandemic years, many Americans, especially younger people, feel discouraged about their ability to quickly save for a down payment. So how long does it actually take to reach that 20% goal? […]
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Home affordability will continue to be a problem, market expert predicts

ERShares CEO Joel Shulman predicted that home affordability will continue to be a problem, noting that the affordability rate is the "lowest in history" on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. Shulman also responded to March inflation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, particularly consumer and producer price indexes. JOEL SHULMAN:...
BUSINESS
Q 105.7

Flat Broke! Can You Believe These Capital Region Rent Prices?

Households Bills are Affordable in These 10 Capital Region Places. From a mortgage, to insurance, to your cell phone, monthly bill prices can add up. Here are ten places in the Capital Region where bills are most affordable. The Price of Gas in the Capital Region Every March Since 2008.
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Tenants staying put for longer as rents rocket

Tenants are staying put for longer rather than being potentially hit with record rents by moving elsewhere, research from a property website suggests.The average monthly rent being advertised across Britain (excluding London) was a record £1,088 in the first quarter of 2022, marking an 11% annual increase, Rightmove said.In London, average asking rents have shot up by 14% annually to £2,195 per calendar month.There are also more than triple the number of tenants inquiring as there are rental properties available, making the market highly competitive, according to the website.The lack of stock stems from longer tenancies, coupled with demand from...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy