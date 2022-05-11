ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees GM Brian Cashman on struggling Joey Gallo: ‘A lot of different ways he can contribute’

By Kristie Ackert, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Yankees GM Brian Cashman hit on a good trade with Isiah Kiner-Falefa this season, but his deal to bring Joey Gallo to the Bronx last July is still being panned. Gallo has struggled since joining the Yankees in a deadline-day trade last season.

Cashman, however, said he is not concerned about the left fielder. He pointed out that there is always a chance for him to write his name in the Yankees’ history book — just like his manager did.

“I remember when we traded for Aaron Boone, who’s now our manager. Boone really struggled after the trade deadline. But he’s going to be remembered in history for one swing of the bat,” Cashman said of Boone’s walk-off homer in the 2003 ALCS against the rival Red Sox. “Gallo can help us defensively, he can help us offensively, he can help us with a key walk. There’s a lot of different ways he can contribute. And there’s still obviously a hell of a lot of time on the clock for him, whether it’s contributing in one big game or one big series or obviously a floodgate, an avalanche of success that he’s certainly capable of.

“I can just tell you this, he works his ass off, he cares a great deal. He’s bonded with his teammates, and over time, certainly, I think he’ll find that higher ground on a more consistent basis. And I’m not worried about Joey Gallo.”

Gallo is hitting .166/.300/.382 with 16 home runs and a .682 OPS in 84 games with the Yankees dating back to last season. He has walked 48 times in 310 plate appearances and struck out 119 times.

“He’s a really talented player. He cares a great deal. He has a chance every time he’s at the plate, obviously, to change, whatever’s happened prior,” Cashman added. “The fact that we’re winning our games as much as we have,  there’s a lot of gas in that tank, that in terms of contribution that I think is still there for us.”

