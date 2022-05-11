83-Year-Old Man Shoots Himself At Tampa Police Department District 2 Building

TAMPA, Fla. – An 83-year-old man is in critical condition after attempting suicide at a Tampa Police Department building on Wednesday.

Police say that a rideshare service dropped an 83-year-old man off at Tampa Police Department District Two building around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the man walked to the west side of the building and shot himself. Officers discovered him moments later, along with a suicide note.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will update this story as more details are released.

