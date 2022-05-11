ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

83-Year-Old Man Shoots Himself At Tampa Police Department District 2 Building

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akXA5_0faWFo0X00

TAMPA, Fla. – An 83-year-old man is in critical condition after attempting suicide at a Tampa Police Department building on Wednesday.

Police say that a rideshare service dropped an 83-year-old man off at Tampa Police Department District Two building around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the man walked to the west side of the building and shot himself. Officers discovered him moments later, along with a suicide note.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will update this story as more details are released.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 10

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies locate missing Hudson teen

HUDSON, Fla. — Update: The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says James Carrillo was found and is safe. The previous story is down below. Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently searching for a teen missing out of Hudson. James Carrillo, 17, was last seen early Friday morning in the...
HUDSON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Police Department#Suicide#Police#Politics#Violent Crime#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Beach Beacon

Clearwater man arrested after police say he rear-ended cruiser

CLEARWATER — Police arrested a 57-year-old Clearwater man about 10:45 a.m. May 12 on charges related to crashing into the rear of a police cruiser on April 22. Dennis Murphy was booked into the county jail at 1:14 a.m. May 13 where he was charged with possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl and DUI causing property damage/injury. Bail was set at $4,500.
CLEARWATER, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
116K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy