J-Hawks Fall to 12-3 After Loss to Dowling

The Urbandale Girls Soccer Team will host its final home soccer match of the 2022 season on Thursday when Valley visits. The JV Match is slated to begin at 5:30pm followed by the Varsity at 7:00pm. Urbandale enters play at 7-8 on the season.
The Urbandale Girls Golf Team placed 3rd at the CIML Central Conference Golf Meet held on Wednesday morning at Blank Golf Course in Des Moines. The J-Hawks were led by medalists Megan Salmon (9th) and Kayla McLeran (15th). Individual places for Urbandale were:. Megan Salmon - 9th. Kayla McLeran -...
The Urbandale Boys Tennis Team heads to Ames for the Pre-Substate Round of Tennis on Friday. The J-Hawks and Little Cyclones will square off at 9:00am at the Ames High School Tennis Complex. The winner advances to the Substate Round at Ames on May 18, 2022.
