The real estate industry in Antelope Valley, Los Angeles is expecting a major boom due to the development potential of its underutilized land. This is good news after a tumultuous few years for the local property market, and the economy as a whole. Antelope Valley has a vacancy rate of 5.4% in more than 4.5 million square feet of office space, meaning that there is huge potential for buyers, whether commercial or residential, to make profitable use of the land.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO