Oregon Secretary of State speaks ahead of upcoming primary election
By KATU Staff
2 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan spoke to the media ahead of the state's primary election next week. She was joined by Elections Division Director Deborah Scroggin and Information Services Division Director Chris Molin. Secretary Fagan addressed Oregon’s new...
Long lines at ballot drop-sites on election day may be a thing of the past, thanks to Oregon’s new law allowing the counting of ballots if postmarked by Election Day. Oregon’s Secretary of State office launched a new campaign to educate voters, in an attempt to combat rumors of voter fraud.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The race to fill the representative seat in Oregon's new congressional district 6 is wide open. So are the candidates' wallets. On Tuesday, May 17, voters in parts of Washington, Yamhill, Polk, and Marion Counties, will be able to push through their new, top candidate into November's general election.
In Oregon’s 2022 primary election, nine Democrats and seven Republicans are running to represent the new 6th Congressional District. While it’s customary, and usually required, for political candidates to live in the electoral district they wish to represent, there’s no such requirement for this office. Five of these candidates have not filed a residence address in the district (“Nearly one in four Congressional candidates in Oregon can’t vote for themselves,” April 2). Ideally, a congressional candidate should live in that district, have a longstanding public presence in the local community, be fully informed about the top concerns of the district’s citizens and be ready to champion those concerns and serve the district’s residents. Outside candidates who run for federal political office but don’t even reside in the district — inherently serve only themselves.
Oregonians might not know who won close races until several days after the Tuesday election, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan cautioned Wednesday. Voters have been slower returning their ballots this year than in past primaries, and a new law means ballots that arrive within a week after Election Day but were mailed and postmarked by May 17 will be counted. That means county election offices may not have all their ballots until May 24.
A group advocating for campaign contribution limits in Oregon released their candidate ratings this week and only one leading gubernatorial candidate received their support. State Treasurer Tobias Read received a “B” from the group, making him the only frontrunner in the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial primaries to receive a rating high enough to win the groups’ support.
On Tuesday, May 17, Klamath County citizens will vote on whether they want to join the state of Idaho by moving the borders that separate the two states. If the movement is successful, the borders of Idaho will stretch all the way to the Southern Oregon coast, taking the majority of Oregon’s land with it. In doing so, Oregon will be reduced only to the densely populated Northwest corner of the state, west of the Cascades. Rural counties, including Klamath, will no longer fall under the influence of Salem, instead joining Boise to the east.
On Friday, Governor Kate Brown declared a drought emergency in four Oregon counties, including Douglas. Brown’s Executive Order directs state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to the region. The emergency includes Baker, Wallowa and Wheeler counties as well. Brown said, “Baker, Douglas, Wallowa and Wheeler counties are facing...
Days before the May 17 election, money continues to flow into the Washington County district attorney’s race, which pits the one-term incumbent against a candidate who pledges to remake the criminal justice system. District Attorney Kevin Barton, a longtime prosecutor, faces Brian Decker, who’s served as both a local...
SALEM, Ore. -- Officials from all over the state came together Thursday for the very first meeting of the Task Force on Cannabis-Derived Intoxicants and Illegal Cannabis Production. The goal of the task force is to improve Oregon's cannabis and hemp markets while keeping the public and environment safe and...
Oregon voters are holding onto their ballots longer this year than they have in recent primary elections. A week before the May 17 election, just over 288,000 of the state’s more than 2.9 million registered voters have cast their ballots, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office. That’s a turnout rate of 9.8%.
In Southeast Oregon, you’ll find Harney County — the state’s largest in terms of square miles. It boasts beautiful landscapes as well as scenery. On this week’s Destination Oregon, Dave Jones gives us a look at all the county has to offer.
The Republican primary field for the governor's seat is decidedly crowded this time around, filled with experienced legislators and newcomers alike. And while many will see the most promise in former state representative (and former House minority leader) Christine Drazan, our support goes toward the type of Republican leader we believe Oregonians can get behind—one who has business acumen, life experience and relatively measured positions on everything from climate change to abortion: Jessica Gomez.
Your browser does not support the audio element. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer has made a life’s work out of promoting and defending his hometown. In 2009, when conservative columnist George Will disparaged progressive Portland as out of touch with the rest of the country, Blumenauer punched back on the House floor. He offered to fly Will out to the Rose City for a debate and a glass of pinot.
The public defender system in Oregon is so overburdened that several hundred defendants don’t have legal representation at any given time. Some judges have dismissed cases, and some have threatened to hold the state public defenders office in contempt for failing to provide lawyers for indigent defendants, the Associated Press reports.
