Husband, Father, and Grandfather John Powers entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. He was 62. John was a devout hunter, lifetime member of the NRA, and loved preparing for countless weekends in the woods. He enjoyed every part the process from scouting to cooking wild game. John was an avid gun collector and loved teaching and sharing his knowledge of hunting and firearms with those around him. He was an automobile enthusiast who loved working on and building cars. After his 33-year career in the automobile industry, he enjoyed spending time picking back up his love of woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO