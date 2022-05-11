ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deserving charity benefits from Kayvon Thibodeaux's purchase of No. 5

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Kayvon Thibodeaux, the New York Giants’ top selection in this year’s NFL draft, has finally gotten his wish to wear his famous uniform No. 5 for Big Blue.

When Thibodeaux, an edge rusher out of Oregon, was selected fifth overall by the Giants, it was unknown if — and/or how — he would end up with No. 5, as it was being worn by veteran placekicker Graham Gano.

“I was like, man, I guarantee if we draft him, he’s going to want my number,” Gano told the Giants’ official website this week.

Gano was right. It wasn’t long before the Giants’ staff got involved to mediate a solution.

“It was expected for sure,” Gano said of the request.

Speculation on what the cost would be for Thibodeaux to pry the number away from Gano ran rampant, with quotes topping $250,000 and even rumors of a brand new luxury car.

The price ended up not being anywhere near what the two players agreed upon as per Giants.com:

The number swap led to a $50,000 donation from Thibodeaux to Puppies Behind Bars, which provides service dogs for wounded war veterans and first responders, in addition to explosive-detection canines for law enforcement.

“When he said he was willing to give to that, I can be No. 9 and maybe in 10-15 years when he retires and I’m still kicking, I can get No. 5 back,” joked the 35-year-old Gano, who also wore No. 9 during his Pro Bowl run in Carolina. “The opportunity to give to something is exciting, and the number is obviously very special to Kayvon. While it is special to me as well, there’s a whole lot of meaning in that No. 5 to him. I just wanted to be a good teammate and also be able to support others throughout the whole process.”

The practice of veterans surrendering uniform numbers to high draft picks is common, almost a given, in this day and age. The here really wasn’t any intrigue here as Gano had worn various numbers during his career and, at age 35, may not be here as long as Thibodeaux — at least the Giants hope.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

