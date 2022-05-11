WWE Monday Night RAWs wrestling show in New York, NY Jul 25, 2022 – presale password

Cesaro quietly departed from the WWE back on Feb 24 after his contract expired, ending his 11-year run with the company that saw him win seven tag team championships and become a fan favorite. Other than teasing the launch of a coffee cafe, "The Swiss Superman" has remained quiet about what his future in the wrestling business will be. Fightful Select provided an update on Wednesday, with Sean Ross Sapp noting that multiple promotions have reached out, but he has either turned down their offers or declined a response. The few that did mentioned that Cesaro's asking price was too high.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO