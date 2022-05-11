Golden Eagle Shows Off Its Raw Strength, Savagely Flies Off With Fox

A simple but awe inspiring video.

Golden eagles just might be the most badass bird on the planet. Even larger than bald eagles, they’re the largest bird of prey in North America and one of the biggest on the planet.

Golden eagles are such strong predators that videos of the birds snatching children, hunting wild boars, and dragging goats off cliffs have all generated buzz online.

Earlier this spring, the state of Wyoming even recently approved plans to relocate a group of the birds that have been eating sheep on ranches.

Despite being voracious hunters, golden eagles are also fantastic parents.

Mother and father birds both take turns defending the nest, incubating the eggs, hunting for food, and feeding the chicks. Golden eagles also build some of the biggest nests in the bird world, often times 5-6 feet wide and 2 feet tall.

The largest golden eagle nest on record was an astonishing 20 feet tall and 8.5 feet wide.

The raw power and sheer size of the species is on full display.

The big bird just grabs that fox, holds onto it tight, and flies off into the mountain mist, most likely to go feed a big nest full of some baby eagles.

Nature, man… it’s WILD.

