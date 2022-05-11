ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jeeps are coming

By Alex Joyce
WJHG-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you happen to see an influx of Jeeps this weekend, don’t worry. “So far we are expecting about 3,000 Jeeps and 10,000 Jeepers,” Andrea Hess, marketing and social media coordinator for Jeep Jam, said....

www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

Florida Jeep Jam Beach Krawl

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may have noticed something other than turtles crossing Panama City Beach Friday morning. Instead of people, turtles, or seagulls, you many have seen Jeepers having a party. “We literally have 1,000 Jeeps going one mile stretch along Panama City Beach,” Andrea Hess, who...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet sets its sails on Saturday morning. The festivities kicks off at 9:00 a.m. with vendors, a fish fry at 10:00 a.m., and the blessing begins at noon. “It’s the 25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet, here at St....
SOCIETY
WJHG-TV

Florida Jeep Jam invades PCB for seventh year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s called a jeep owners dream this week, as thousands of jeep owners and hundreds of jeep clubs invade Panama City Beach for the 7th annual Florida Jeep Jam. Florida Jeep Jam is advertised as the top jeep beach destination location across the...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Official start of the Emerald Coast Open

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Divers left early Friday morning to compete in the world’s largest lionfish hunting tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. One team with Under Pressure divers left the docks at 4:45 am heading offshore to their lionfish spots. The tournament runs Friday and Saturday with the final weigh-in on Sunday. The 2021 event […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Liberty

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Liberty, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! Liberty, a Pitbull mix, is two years old. This sweet girl is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call (850) 767-3333. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

New record set at North Florida Motorplex

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -More racing is ahead for our friends at the North Florida Motorplex. Last weekend some great racing, with one of the final races going to Johnny Pilcher out of Chancellor, Alabama. He’s in the white corvette in the attached video, on the right hand side of the screen. this run in the Pro-Mod series.
CHANCELLOR, AL
WJHG-TV

Sand sculptor spreads joy with castles across the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They say building a house on the sand isn’t ideal, so good thing Dan Anderson is only building castles. ”Enjoying the beach, playing in the sand,” said Anderson. It’s Dan’s passing of the sands of time, building sand castles. This time he...
WKRG News 5

PHOTOS: Housefire in Crestview neighborhood

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to a house fire in a Crestview neighborhood that started in a garage Friday morning.  When firefighters arrived, the garage was filled with smoke and flames. The fire was put out after responders began to hose down the fire, according to a Facebook post from the Crestview Fire […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WJHG-TV

95th Sherman set to start

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Sherman Invitational is set for a 95th year starting Friday. The Sherman is a three day, 54 hole amateur event that allows golfers of various skill levels to compete against each other. There will be four divisions, Championship, Open...based on handicap, Senior and Super Senior. This year’s tourney expected to have about 175 players playing, with most of those golfers local, but some from outside the area and out of state. Again this the 95th year for the Sherman, all consecutive, despite having to battle, in recent years, a Cat-5 storm and worldwide pandemic!
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Hammerhead shark seen at local beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The people of the Panhandle aren’t the only ones enjoying the calmer weather this week. Calmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico means you may see aquatic life a little better, especially from higher viewpoints. Kaytlin Culpepper spotted a hammerhead shark enjoying a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Hundreds of years of art on display at FSU PC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An art collection compiled of hundreds of years of history is on display at FSU Panama City. Located in the Holley Center, the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection shares stories of resiliency through paintings, sculptures, and writings. Bernard Kinsey and his wife, Shirley,...
WMBB

Administrators react after innuendo spotted in Bay High yearbook

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay High administrators are working to address an embarrassing prank in the school’s yearbook. The offensive comments surfaced when the book was distributed to students this week. Principal Billy May said Friday that a student changed the word pelican on the spine of the book to a sexual phrase. A […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

You can win $1,000 from new guessing game in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — All eyes are on Destin for the big Lionfish tournament weekend from May 13 to May 15. More than 10,000 invasive lionfish were removed during the 2021 Emerald Coast Open, organizers are hoping for the same this year. To add pressure and fun to the three-day festival, a guessing game is […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is a shining star at Hiland Park Elementary School. Savannah Belser is in second grade. She is also a competitive cheerleader at Ace Cheer Company. The team travels all over the south to compete and while that takes up most of her time, Savannah still maintains the grades to be on the honor roll.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Miller gallery will include a variety of Asian art pieces, ranging from textiles and scrolls of art to common household items to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander heritage. Jeannie Millaway, a local writer and engineer, organized this heritage exhibition in collaboration with other families...
WJHG-TV

Blountstown High School ‘lunch room hero’ honored

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For many students at Blountstown High School, the first person they see in the morning is Sandra Dudley. “It’s important to see that smile on her face, she always has a smile on her face,” Principal Tracy Wood said. “She talks to them as they come through the lunch line.”
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WJHG-TV

Update of Panama City Beach Conservation Park upgrades

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some say the Panama City Beach Conservation Park is one of the biggest assets to the city. With that, city officials said there’s a need for growth and education. At Thursday night’s beach city council meeting, members offered an update on the progress...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

