The Jeeps are coming

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Sherman Invitational is set for a 95th year starting Friday. The Sherman is a three day, 54 hole amateur event that allows golfers of various skill levels to compete against each other. There will be four divisions, Championship, Open...based on handicap, Senior and Super Senior. This year’s tourney expected to have about 175 players playing, with most of those golfers local, but some from outside the area and out of state. Again this the 95th year for the Sherman, all consecutive, despite having to battle, in recent years, a Cat-5 storm and worldwide pandemic!

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO