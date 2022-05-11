ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streator, IL

City of Streator prospects different ambulance services, considers in-house option

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTREATOR – Streator officials have until June to figure out if they would like to keep their existing ambulance services or take other routes. City Manager...

Over 8,000 Feet of Water Main in Streator to be replaced

STREATOR – Illinois American Water is investing approximately $4 million to replace over 8,000 feet, or 1.5 miles, of water main throughout the Streator water system. Much of the water main installed will be increased in size to support water flow and pressure for continued water quality and fire protection.
STREATOR, IL
Million Dollar Renovation Plan For Appellate Courthouse In Ottawa

The historic appellate courthouse in Ottawa is about to undergo some changes. A little over $1.3 million has been earmarked by the state for renovations to the building near Washington Park. The main entrance stairs will be demolished and rebuilt while the ramp at the main entrance will be replaced with a code compliant ramp. Second floor restrooms will also be renovated and nearly 50 windows will be replaced.
OTTAWA, IL
Peoria to purchase and remove accident-prone home on Loucks

An uninvited guest at home can be stressful, but not as stressful as a car knocking down the door. In near unanimous agreement, the Peoria City Council voted Tuesday to buy the house located at 1203 W. Loucks Ave. and remove it. The decision came after public works found the guarantee of the occupant’s safety at odds with motorist liability.
Fire heavily damages Peoria pub

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A fire late Thursday night caused an estimated $125,000 damage to a Peoria pub. The Peoria Fire Department was called about 10:20 p.m. to Donnelly’s Irish Pub at 4501 North Rockwood Drive, where first responders saw smoke coming from the roof. Battalion Chief...
PEORIA, IL
Emergency Restraining Order Filed By CenterPoint Against NorthPoint And Joliet

CenterPoint has filed an emergency temporary restraining order against the City of Joliet and Eastgate Logistics (NorthPoint). The emergency order was filed because the City of Joliet will vote on development plans that are a violation of the Mutual Order of Understanding that was signed by the City of Joliet and CenterPoint.
JOLIET, IL
Crest Hill Senior Citizen Identified Following Hostage Situation at Romeoville Bank

The Will County Coroner’s office has identified the armed bank robber who took hostages on Tuesday in Romeoville. He is identified as a 65 year old Crest Hill man. The Coroner says that on Tuesday, May 10th the suspect was transported to Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, and died as a result of a gunshot wound. The Illinois State Police is investigating. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
City of Peru Police Department enforcing seat belt laws

PERU – The City of Peru Police Department will be reminding motorists to ‘Click It or Ticket’. The Peru Police Department will be stepping up enforcement starting Friday ahead of Memorial Day travels as part of a campaign administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds. They say that Illinois currently has a seat belt compliance rate of 93.5%, while unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes.
PERU, IL
All but one general hospital in Illinois get passing grades in patient safety

A new report on patient safety has handed out passing grades to all but one general hospital in Illinois. The grades were released by a nonprofit watchdog organization, The Leapfrog Group, which seeks to educate the public about the safety and quality of health care facilities. More than 100 general acute-care hospitals in the state made the list.
ILLINOIS STATE
Four charged with failing to register after compliance checks in Kendall County

Four are being charged with failure to register after compliance checks on sexual and violent offenders last month in Kendall County. The four men being charged include 35-year-old Gerardo Rivas of Aurora, 48-year-old William Moschetti of Oswego, 53-year-old Charles King III of Aurora, and 43-year-old Matthew Jiradina of Peru. Bond was set a $10,000 for all four with ten percent to apply.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
Pekau says Orland Park is trying to fix Triangle ‘disaster’

It’s almost like Oliver Hardy turning to Stan Laurel and saying, “Well, here’s another fine mess you’ve gotten me into,” in the old movie comedies. Whenever progress on the Orland Park Main Street Triangle is made, Mayor Keith Pekau can’t resist taking shots at previous village boards for what he says is a project that got the village in a financial mess years ago.
ORLAND PARK, IL
Taste of Peoria canceled for 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A summer favorite in Peoria will not be happening this year. The Taste of Peoria is an annual event where local restaurants and shops bring their products to give locals a “taste” of what is offered in the city. Thursday, the Peoria Area...
PEORIA, IL
Hundreds are evacuated after Coastal Fire in Orange County, California destroys more than 20 homes

At least 20 homes were destroyed between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach, California due to a brush fire that spread rapidly amid strong winds. Crews continued to fight the flames of the blaze on Thursday, called the Coastal Fire, which broke out Wednesday afternoon near a water treatment plant and quickly grew in size. At a Thursday morning press conference, fire officials said the fire had burned approximately 200 acres.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Illinois State Police donating body armor, shields and helmets to Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police will be donating more than 3,000 pieces of protective equipment, including body armor, ballistic face shields, and ballistic helmets to help the Ukrainian citizens combat the Russian invasion. By U.S. standards, this equipment can no longer be used by ISP or any other law enforcement agency within Illinois. Most body armor in the U.S. has a standard five-year life span. However, it will still offer some protection to civilians, humanitarian aid workers, and others in the Ukraine. This surplus equipment must be disposed of if it is not donated to the Ukraine. ISP coordinated the donation with the Illinois National Guard, the United States Department of Homeland Security, the United States Department of Commerce, and the United States Department of State to transport the equipment as well as ensure compliance with all Federal and State laws and regulations.
ILLINOIS STATE
IL seeks to ease school bus driver shortage with new law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A measure helping to ease a state school bus driver shortage has been signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker. The new law will help drivers who lost their license due to prior unpaid child support. House Bill 4230 was filed by State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IVCC and Oglesby partner for campus security

OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College will enhance campus security by contracting with Oglesby for a full-time police officer. At the May IVCC board meeting Thursday night, trustees approved spending $70,624 in fiscal 2023 and $72,068 in 2024 for a full-time police detail. IVCC is currently contracting with Oglesby for police 20 hours a week for $33,600 annually. The intergovernmental agreement calls for a full-time “School Resource Officer” from June 1, 2022 through April 2025.
OGLESBY, IL
Sinkhole closes roads in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A sinkhole resulting from a sewer main break in Farmington has shut down several roads off to traffic until Thursday. According to the Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA) there is a sinkhole from a sewer main break on Illinois Route 78 near Casey’s in Farmington.
FARMINGTON, IL

