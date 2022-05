Click here to read the full article. GUCCI’S CASE STUDY: Strengthening its partnership with Gucci that began in 2018, Polimoda is teaming with the Kering-owned luxury brand on a new master course debuting in the fall that will focus on fashion retail and omnichannel management. The Florence-based fashion school said the course reflects the evolution of shopping habits and the increased importance of omnichannel strategies to integrate brick-and-mortar retail with online operations.More from WWDLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaFront Row at Gucci RTW Fall 2022Red Carpet Looks From the 'House of...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO