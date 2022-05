A stubborn wildfire in the Green Swamp at the Brunswick County line is causing an hour-long detour for motorists on N.C. 211. The highway is closed at Little Macedonia Church Road and Camp Branch Road. Traffic is being detoured from U.S. 17 to N.C. 130 to U.S. 701, through Whiteville to U.S. 74-76 and back to N.C. 211, according to the Department of Transportation.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO