ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tove Lo Transforms Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’ Into Synth-Pop Dreamscape: Watch

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Ever wondered what Olivia Rodrigo ‘s angst-filled smash “Good 4 U” would sound like as a synth- pop dreamscape with a killer dance break? Look no further. For Tove Lo ‘s live performance on Sweden’s P3 Radio Live uploaded Wednesday (May 10), the Swedish artist transformed Rodrigo’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit single into just that.

Subbing the “Drivers License” singer’s original bass riff for moody piano and lo-fi drumbeats, Tove’s powerful voice was drenched in reverb as she crescendoed through each line of the track. After the second chorus, though, the mystical trance was broken when she stepped away from the microphone and her band’s instruments exploded into a cathartic free-for-all dance party.

Tove reposted the cover to her Instagram , where she confirmed she’s 100% a Livie (or a RodrigHoe, depending on who you ask). “Favorite song ily @oliviarodrigo,” she captioned the video.

The 34-year-old Swede’s unique take on the pop-punk anthem was a hit with viewers, many of whom took to the comments to share their approval. “I always thought this could so easily be a Tove song and now she proved that to the world,” wrote one commenter.

“Chills,” wrote another. “Best cover ever. That emotional dance break…” Tove also performed a song of her own for P3 Radio Live, a new single titled “No One Dies From Love” that dropped May 3 on her newly created label, Pretty Swede Records. Her first release since 2019 LP Sunshine Kitty , the track was written by the “Habits (Stay High)” singer over the course of three weeks with longtime collaborator Ludvig Söderberg. “I don’t think I have to say too much what it’s about,” she said of the song on Instagram . “You’ll feel it.” Watch Tove Lo perform her version of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” below:

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Charli XCX Protégé Elio Learns to ‘Luv My Brain’ on Dreamy Bop

Click here to read the full article. Your fave pop girlies love her and you should, too. On Friday, Elio — the British songstress behind songs like “@elio.irl” and “Jackie Onassis” — dropped her sweet, dreamy single “Luv My Brain,” the second taste of her upcoming mixtape, Elio’s Inferno, which Rolling Stone can exclusively announce. “I Luv My Brain” was the first track she wrote for her upcoming project. “It’s about learning to appreciate my brain for all that it does and allows me to do while also acknowledging that it can be a bit difficult a lot of the time. I’ve had...
MUSIC
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Diss Track, "Plan B"

Megan Thee Stallion has finally dropped her highly anticipated new diss track titled “Plan B.”. The Houston rapper performed the single for the first time at Coachella last week, describing it as a “very” personal song to her. “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping,” she tweeted on April 8. Featuring a sample from Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” with Wu Tang Clan, the track includes empowering lyrics.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Tom Cruise and Lady Gaga Exchange Kisses While Posing at Her Show

Lady Gaga had an A-list guest at her Sunday show. The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to share pics from the night before, featuring her backstage with Tom Cruise. In the shots, Gaga and the 59-year-old actor exchange kisses on the cheek. In the first pic, Gaga, dressed...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tove Lo
Person
Chills
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Heidi Klum’s Purple Skintight Bodysuit Is One For The Record Books–We’ve Never Seen Anything Like It!

Heidi Klum is truly aging in reverse. Every time we see her post on Instagram or strut down the runway, she’s looking better and better every time. Not only is she everywhere—on TV shows, turning up the heat for SKIMS, on America’s Got Talent—she’s looking flawless (and ageless) 24/7. And when we saw the skintight sequin bodysuit she recently wore on the red carpet, we were totally speechless!
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Looks Amazing In Plunging Top For New TikTok Video: Watch

Selena Gomez has become quite the chameleon in her TikTok videos, as her latest clip has fans gagging over her impersonation. The Only Murders in the Building star shared the hilarious video on April 20, where she lip syncs a popular sound bite between two apparent BFFs. Selena looked simply amazing while doing so, relaxing on a bed in a plunging white tank top, with her chestnut hair pinned back in a bun.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synth Pop#Dreamscape#P3 Radio Live#Swedish#Livie#Rodrighoe
NYLON

Charli XCX's "Used To Know Me" Video Is Full Of Extravagant Looks

Charli XCX has the budget. Never one to skimp on her visuals, the pop star’s latest video for Crash party anthem “Used To Know Me” channels at least eight different, distinct, and completely extravagant looks — from Marie Antoinette-core to sexy nun and ‘80s aerobic instructor. Let’s get into them ahead:
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
AOL Corp

Jay Leno says the 'most disturbing' part of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was his 'real anger'

Jay Leno was in the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for the Oscars last month when Will Smith, unhappy with a joke presenter Chris Rock had just made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, walked onstage and slapped him. Although that moment was shocking for everyone there — and the millions watching — it was what happened afterward, when Smith twice yelled at Rock to, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," that stuck with him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

We’re Still Not Recovered From This Slinky Red Dress Mariah Carey Wore For The ‘Emancipation Of Mimi’ Anniversary—Breathtaking!

Mariah Carey is the queen of glam and the “We Belong Together” singer is a big fan of next-level glam. She is never one to shy away from showing off her curves or wearing an embellished ensemble. And to celebrate the anniversary of The Emancipation of Mimi—she did both! We can’t get over the slinky red dress she just wore on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Al Pacino's new girlfriend is more than five decades younger than him, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early April 2022, starting with this duo… On April 13, Page Six reported that, according to a source, 81-year-old actor Al Pacino started dating Mick Jagger's ex-girlfriend, 28-year-old socialite and aspiring film producer Noor Alfallah, sometime "during the pandemic." Said the source, "She mostly dates very rich older men. … She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money." Noor — who's more than five decades younger than her current beau — also previously romanced billionaire investor and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, who's 60. Meanwhile, Al's last girlfriend, "Weeds" actress Meital Dohan, infamously called him "an elderly man" in early 2020 after they called it quits. "It's hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino," she said at the time.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Charli XCX Joins Depop As The Latest Celebrity Closet To Shop

Charli XCX is the latest pop star to bring her Y2K aesthetic to Depop users. On Monday, May 2, the CRASH singer partners with the online marketplace to launch an exclusive shop with more than 50 specially selected pieces from her personal closet. Not only will you get the chance to purchase some of Charli’s most iconic looks, but all proceeds will go towards the charity organization GLITS (Gay and Lesbians in a Transgender Society).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

It's Surprising Cardi B Could Even Walk in Her All-Gold Met Gala Dress

Cardi B gave Donatella Versace quite the birthday present at the 2022 Met Gala. The fashion event happened to fall this year on the iconic designer's birthday, May 2, and in celebration, Cardi wore an intricate all-gold creation from the Italian fashion house. Dripping in gold jewelry and chains, the dress was an on-the-nose interpretation of the "Gilded Glamour" theme. "I love the theme," Cardi told Vogue on the red carpet. "Gilded is gold, it's regal. It can be any era."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Billboard

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy