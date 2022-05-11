Tove Lo Transforms Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’ Into Synth-Pop Dreamscape: Watch

Click here to read the full article.

Ever wondered what Olivia Rodrigo ‘s angst-filled smash “Good 4 U” would sound like as a synth- pop dreamscape with a killer dance break? Look no further. For Tove Lo ‘s live performance on Sweden’s P3 Radio Live uploaded Wednesday (May 10), the Swedish artist transformed Rodrigo’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit single into just that.

Subbing the “Drivers License” singer’s original bass riff for moody piano and lo-fi drumbeats, Tove’s powerful voice was drenched in reverb as she crescendoed through each line of the track. After the second chorus, though, the mystical trance was broken when she stepped away from the microphone and her band’s instruments exploded into a cathartic free-for-all dance party.

Tove reposted the cover to her Instagram , where she confirmed she’s 100% a Livie (or a RodrigHoe, depending on who you ask). “Favorite song ily @oliviarodrigo,” she captioned the video.

The 34-year-old Swede’s unique take on the pop-punk anthem was a hit with viewers, many of whom took to the comments to share their approval. “I always thought this could so easily be a Tove song and now she proved that to the world,” wrote one commenter.