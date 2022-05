Maine's Attorney General is warning residents of scammers posing as Maine Revenue officials claiming to gather info for relief checks. Mainers are anxiously awaiting the $850 relief checks promised by Governor Janet Mills. So much so, in fact, that they're willing to do whatever it takes to make sure they receive theirs. And, unfortunately, it comes as no surprise that scammers are using that excitement to try and trick people out of their money.

MAINE STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO