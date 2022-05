Frankie Kazarian wants another crack at the TNT Championship. On May 13, Scorpio Sky defended the title against his former SCU teammate but only won the match thanks to interference from Dan Lambert and Ethan Page. After the match Kazarian informed Sky about what had happened and there briefly appeared to be some tension between The Men of the Year until Sky turned around and dropped Kazarian with a title shot to the head.

