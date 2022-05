WWE will hold SmackDown from Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,417 tickets and there are 749 left. The only thing currently confirmed for the show is RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Matt Riddle and Randy Orton) demanding Roman Reigns give them a match with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos after their original match was changed to a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO