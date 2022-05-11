Salvation Army

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Heat and humidity are the words we know well when things start feeling like summer in the Panhandle of Florida. While the humidity has returned the heat will be put on hold for a few days as rain chances will stay around 30 to 50% for both our Saturday and Sunday. Saturday should feature a bit less in the way of storm coverage than what we should see Sunday this is because we are going to lose a bit of support in the upper levels for storms on Saturday, however, Sunday will get the support back with an upper-level trough pressing through.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO