Riot Fest 2022: Where can I buy tickets?

By Nina Clevinger
 2 days ago
RIOT FEST first kicked off in 2005 as a multi-venue festival in Illinois, eventually moving into an outdoor, three-day event.

Since 2012, the annual concert has taken place at Douglass Park, located in Chicago.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for the upcoming music festival are available directly via the Riot Fest official website.

Fans can purchase one-day, two-day, or three-day tickets for varying prices.

Aside from General Admission tickets, fans can also purchase VIP, Deluxe, and Ultimate passes.

VIP includes unlimited re-entry, VIP gate and area access, beverage tickets, and a private bar and restrooms.

The Deluxe package includes everything from VIP and private viewing areas at the main stages, a complimentary open bar and gourmet snacks, personal guest services, and air-conditioned bathrooms.

With Ultimate passes, ticket-holders receive an air-conditioned cabana, an elevated patio for viewing performances, an all-inclusive private bar and bartender, gourmet meals and snacks, personal concierge service, and private restrooms.

Who is performing at Riot Fest 2022?

Riot Fest will take place between September 16 and 18, 2022.

The Friday night headliner is My Chemical Romance.

Other notable acts performing on Friday include Alkaline Trio, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Placebo, and the Descendents.

Saturday's lineup includes the Misfits, Yellowcard, Bauhaus, Sunny Day Real Estate, Bad Religion, and Yungblud.

On Sunday, fans can see Nine Inch Nails alongside the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, The Academy Is…, Action Bronson, and more.

Riot Fest typically includes alternative, rock, and hip-hop musicians Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Is Riot Fest an all-ages event?

Riot Fest is open to everyone, including children.

Children under the age of five can enter the festival for free.

Is Riot Fest free to Chicagoans?

While Riot Fest is not free of charge to all members of Chicago, those who live in Douglass Park can earn free entry to the event.

"We value community inclusion, and want our neighbors to feel that Riot Fest is not only something they can take part in, but also be proud of," states the Riot Fest FAQ page.

