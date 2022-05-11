Najee Harris Among Favorites to Lead NFL in Rushing
The Pittsburgh Steelers' running back cracked the top five.
The Pittsburgh Steelers usually expect a second-year leap in their players, but there's not much more Najee Harris can do to solidify himself as a star. That being said, odds says he has a chance to walk away with the 2022 rushing title.
BetOnline.ag has the Steelers second-year runner with 12/1 odds to lead the NFL in rushing this season, making him as the fifth-best bet in 2022.
Harris falls behind Jonathan Taylor (5/1), Derrick Henry (6/1), Dalvin Cook (10/) and Nick Chubb (10/10).
The Steelers' 2021 first-round pick had 1,200 rushing yards as a rookie, earning him his first Pro Bowl appearance. As of now, he'll re-join Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland as the running backs in Pittsburgh.
Another Steeler with odds a 2022 stat leader is Diontae Johnson, who has 25/1 odds to lead the league in receiving yards this season.
