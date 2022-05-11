ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Najee Harris Among Favorites to Lead NFL in Rushing

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBfK5_0faWCuEi00

The Pittsburgh Steelers' running back cracked the top five.

The Pittsburgh Steelers usually expect a second-year leap in their players, but there's not much more Najee Harris can do to solidify himself as a star. That being said, odds says he has a chance to walk away with the 2022 rushing title.

BetOnline.ag has the Steelers second-year runner with 12/1 odds to lead the NFL in rushing this season, making him as the fifth-best bet in 2022.

Harris falls behind Jonathan Taylor (5/1), Derrick Henry (6/1), Dalvin Cook (10/) and Nick Chubb (10/10).

The Steelers' 2021 first-round pick had 1,200 rushing yards as a rookie, earning him his first Pro Bowl appearance. As of now, he'll re-join Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland as the running backs in Pittsburgh.

Another Steeler with odds a 2022 stat leader is Diontae Johnson, who has 25/1 odds to lead the league in receiving yards this season.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

3 Free Agent Edge Rushers Steelers Can Still Sign

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Rookie Minicamp

Cam Heyward Wins Good Guy Award

Steelers Reveal Rookie Jersey Numbers

Former Texas A&M Teammates Told DeMarvin Leal About Steelers

Richard Sherman Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Antonio Brown Bashes Hines Ward: 'Hurry Up and Get Out the Way'

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It has been a wild offseason for the NFL so far, and the craziness won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise just hit a bump in the road with star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s arrest on Thursday. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Christian McCaffrey report

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey has been one of the best running backs in the NFL when healthy, but the former Pro Bowler has played just ten games in the past two seasons. It has been a rough stretch for him, but it seems like the Panthers still plan to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Breaking: Patriots Reportedly Finalizing Quarterback Trade

The New England Patriots' quarterback room is about to change. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are working on a trade involving Jarrett Stidham. So, which team is trading for Stidham? It turns out the Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring the former Auburn quarterback. Breer said this...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Richard Sherman
The Spun

John Elway Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

The Denver Broncos entered this offseason with one main goal: acquire a star quarterback. They checked off that box by trading for Russell Wilson. Speaking to the media this week, Broncos president of football operations John Elway had nothing but good things to say about Wilson. "He was the piece...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Stat#Texas A M#Twitter
The Spun

Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback After NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on their quarterback situation. Although the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft, Marcus Mariota will be given the first crack at the starting job. "Marcus being the veteran gives us...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Kurt Warner Sounds Off On Tua Tagovailoa: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday night, the Miami Dolphins posted a video of QB1 Tua Tagovailoa throwing a deep ball to his new wide receiver target Tyreek Hill. The video illustrated what many fans worried about when the Dolphins acquired Hill in a blockbuster trade with the Chiefs earlier this offseason: Tua's lack of elite arm strength.
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy