Louisiana state income tax filing deadline is Monday, May 16

The filing and payment deadline for 2021 state individual income tax is Monday, May 16.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue says that taxpayers can file their returns electronically through Louisiana File Online, the state’s free web portal for individual tax filers. They can also submit their returns using commercially available tax preparation software, or with printed state returns available at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/Forms .

Taxpayers who need more time to prepare their returns can request a filing extension at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/Extensions .

Extension requests, according to the Department of Revenue, must be made before the filing deadline.

"It is important to remember that a filing extension only grants additional time to submit a tax return. It does not grant additional time to pay any taxes that are due. Unless the taxpayer enters into an installment agreement, payments submitted after the May 16 deadline are subject to penalties and interest," they say.

