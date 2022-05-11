ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana state income tax filing deadline is Monday, May 16

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUu45_0faWCtLz00

The filing and payment deadline for 2021 state individual income tax is Monday, May 16.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue says that taxpayers can file their returns electronically through Louisiana File Online, the state’s free web portal for individual tax filers. They can also submit their returns using commercially available tax preparation software, or with printed state returns available at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/Forms .

Taxpayers who need more time to prepare their returns can request a filing extension at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/Extensions .

Extension requests, according to the Department of Revenue, must be made before the filing deadline.

"It is important to remember that a filing extension only grants additional time to submit a tax return. It does not grant additional time to pay any taxes that are due. Unless the taxpayer enters into an installment agreement, payments submitted after the May 16 deadline are subject to penalties and interest," they say.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

Louisiana is suing nearly 4,000 residents to get back $300 million in Katrina rebuilding money

Constant rule changes meant to help homeowners after Hurricane Katrina ended up hurting those in need. In early 2008, I sat with Paul Rainwater shortly after he was named head of Louisiana’s hurricane recovery agency and asked him how the state planned to enforce tens of thousands of separate agreements with individual homeowners who promised to rebuild and reoccupy their homes within three years in exchange for receiving federally funded Road Home grants.
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Louisiana

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
fox8live.com

COVID-19 cases rising in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - COVID-19 cases are ticking up again in Louisiana. On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 730 new cases. The day before the number was 884. Dr. Fred Lopez is an infectious diseases expert at LSU Health New Orleans. “We’re seeing an increase and we’ve seen...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Income Tax#Tax Filing#Louisiana File Online#The Department Of Revenue#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

Apple snails causing problems in Louisiana

Invasive apple snails have become a recent problem for some residents and fishermen parts Vermilion and Jeff Davis Parish. Apple snails are native to South America. They appeared for the first time in Louisiana over 10 years ago and now can be found in freshwater, lakes, and rivers.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Historic decision could be made soon by Louisiana Supreme Court

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A historic decision could be made soon by the Louisiana State Supreme Court as a man accused of second-degree murder decades ago could get a new trial. In 1997, Reginald Reddick was convicted of second-degree murder. But not everyone believed he was guilty. “Everything...
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

Louisiana Abortion Bill Sidelined

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The sponsor of a bill that would have subjected Louisiana women to murder charges for having abortions has abruptly pulled the proposal from debate. That move came Thursday night after Louisiana House members voted 65-26 to totally revamp the bill, eliminating the criminal penalties for women who have abortions. The bill would have ventured farther against abortion than lawmakers’ efforts in any other state. It would have made women who end their pregnancies subject to criminal homicide prosecutions. Gov. John Bel Edwards, an anti-abortion Democrat, had called the proposal absurd and said he would have vetoed it.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Drug testing at work problematic for medical marijuana patients

A proposal that would outlaw marijuana smoking in a moving car for drivers and passengers advanced from the state House of Representatives in n 66-31 vote Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Canva image) State agencies in Louisiana could soon be prohibited from firing workers who use medical marijuana. The Louisiana House...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
fox8live.com

Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Wed. (May 11) for two counts each of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to information from the sheriff’s office.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Lake Charles LNG: “This Is Such a Bad Plan”

The Louisiana Bucket Brigade hosted a talk about the exacerbating climate change issues that will have on our environment – locally, nationally, and globally – if the proposed Lake Charles LNG Terminals continue on course. “These exploit terminals are harming our coasts, driving up costs for all Americans,”...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KATC News

KATC News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy