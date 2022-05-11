Pennsylvania Cities Getting Training From State To Develop Plans To Deal With Climate Change, Reduce Carbon Emissions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Municipalities across Pennsylvania are getting training from the state to develop plans to deal with climate change and reduce carbon emissions. The head of the Commonwealth’s Department of Environmental Protection spoke about the climate action program Wednesday morning.

“Use a template to draft a plan to lower local greenhouse gas emissions and increase the resilience the climate impacts. They learn approaches to engage residents to ensure the plan is tailored to their community’s concerns and opportunities,” Patrick McDonnell said.

Since the training began in 2019, approximately 380 municipalities have taken part.