Extortion Trial For Philadelphia Union Boss John Dougherty, His Nephew, Postponed To July 6

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The extortion trial for Philadelphia union boss John Dougherty will now begin this summer. Dougherty and his nephew, Gregory Fiocca, were indicted by a federal grand jury for extortion and conspiracy.

They’re accused of threatening one of Fiocca’s employers.

Dougherty and former Philadelphia councilman Bobby Henon were convicted on corruption charges in November.

Tuesday’s trial was postponed to July 6, that’s when jury selection will get underway.