Philadelphia, PA

Extortion Trial For Philadelphia Union Boss John Dougherty, His Nephew, Postponed To July 6

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The extortion trial for Philadelphia union boss John Dougherty will now begin this summer. Dougherty and his nephew, Gregory Fiocca, were indicted by a federal grand jury for extortion and conspiracy.

They’re accused of threatening one of Fiocca’s employers.

Dougherty and former Philadelphia councilman Bobby Henon were convicted on corruption charges in November.

Tuesday’s trial was postponed to July 6, that’s when jury selection will get underway.

Main Line Media News

Bucks man sentenced for stealing $3.3M worth of U.S. Open tickets

PHILADELPHIA — A former U.S. Golf Association employee from Bucks County was sent to federal prison for participating in a conspiracy to steal and then sell more than $3.3 million worth of U.S. Open Golf tournament tickets. Robert Fryer, 40, of Perkasie, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Primary: Dwight Evans Seeks Reelection In 3rd District Representative Race Garnering National Attention

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania primary election is just a few days away. We’re watching many races closely, including the one for the 3rd District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Congressmember Dwight Evans is a North Philly native and has served in the U.S. House of representatives since 2016. He’s most recently been pushing for new federal support aimed at city crime. “I want to look beyond ways to do more. This epidemic of gun violence demands all hands on deck,” Evans said. But the tenured leader is now challenged by fresh-faced Alexandra Hunt. The 29-year-old is active on social media and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sam Britt

The Philly Four: Kenney to spend around $500 per resident on violence prevention

Speed cams curtailing speeding on Roosevelt Boulevard. The speed cameras set up along Roosevelt Boulevard have done their job, slowing drivers down and causing violations to drop. A report from the Philadephia Parking Authority found that after the cameras went up speeding violations fell 91.4%. The cameras levy fines against those who go more than 11 mph over the speed limit. The PPA said that it plans to expand its use of cameras to other streets in the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Shot In Head, Killed In Philadelphia’s Francisville Section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 44-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed on Friday morning in Philadelphia’s Francisville section, police say. The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Edwin Place around 8 a.m. Police say the woman was located inside the property with a gunshot wound to her head. She was shortly pronounced dead, according to officials. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

John Fetterman leads Pa.’s Democratic Senate race. Why do so few elected Democrats back him?

PHILADELPHIA — John Fetterman is president of the Pennsylvania Senate, but he doesn’t have a lot of friends among the senators. As lieutenant governor, one of Fetterman’s few official duties is to preside over state Senate sessions in the body’s ornate chamber in Harrisburg. But not one Senate member, including the 20 Democrats from his own party, publicly supports his campaign for U.S. Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Famous People From Philadelphia

Philadelphia has produced many famous people, from Hollywood stars to athletes. You can name several Philadelphia natives among the most famous people from the city, from Will Smith to David Boreanaz. But if you want to get a taste of the city's rich history, look no further than these people. From Kevin Hart to Linda Fiorentino, you'll find the people you're looking for in this list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
