Laurens, SC

Marlett named Block & Bridle Club “Outstanding Senior”

By Editor
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Laurens Academy Lady Crusader and Clemson Dean’s List student Morgan Marlett was...

www.laurenscountyadvertiser.net

golaurens.com

Flood named head boys basketball coach at LDHS

Laurens County School District 55 has announced Armond Flood as the new boys basketball coach at Laurens District 55 High School. Flood will take over from Athletic Director Tommy Spires, who stepped in as the interim coach for the 2021-22 season upon the late departure of Josh Chavis in July of 2021.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
multihousingnews.com

Core Spaces JV to Create 4,000-Bed Student Housing Development Near Clemson

The company has teamed up with Tom Winkopp Development to build a 140-acre walkable village. Multi-Housing News has exclusively learned that Core Spaces, a residential real estate developer, owner and operator, has formed a joint venture with Tom Winkopp Development, to create one of the largest privately-owned, off-campus student developments in the U.S. The project, with development costs estimated at more than $200 million, will eventually have 4,000 beds in a variety of housing styles built around a 140-acre, walkable student village near Clemson University.
CLEMSON, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Red Devils drop Patriots, Raiders rained out

POWDERSVILLE – Davis Wilson and Jaylin Alexander hit back-to-back home runs to spark a six-run fourth inning Thursday as Clinton opened the Class 3A Upper State Championship round with an 18-11 victory over Powdersville. With the win, the Red Devils will travel to Chapman for the fourth meeting between...
POWDERSVILLE, SC
Laurens, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
City
Laurens, SC
City
Clemson, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Just A Bit Outside- Upper State

I am 100% a firm believer that there is absolutely nothing like playoff baseball. The MLB postseason is always wild with its moments an unsung heroes that arise. The NCAA baseball tournament, while not as big as March Madness, is still fun to keep up with, especially when it gets down to Omaha. The College World Series is the best 2 weeks of the Summer and is always something I look forward to each year.
SPARTANBURG, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

President’s, Dean’s and Awards Lists

GREENVILLE, SC (05/12/2022)– The following students are among approximately 750 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester. Zachariah Davidson, a Junior Music major from Clinton,...
LAURENS, SC
garlandjournal.com

Deion Jamison is making history as South Carolina’s first Black male Teacher of the Year

Jamison is an Orangeburg, South Carolina native who was inspired to pursue a career in education after recognizing the disparities in education and opportunities across districts, the South Carolina Department of Education reports. He holds an undergraduate degree from Clemson University and a master’s from Johns Hopkins and currently works as a seventh through tenth grade English teacher at Legacy Early College in Greenville with the South Carolina Public Charter School District.
ORANGEBURG, SC
golaurens.com

Faulkner to lead Laurens Preparatory Academy

Current Laurens District 55 High School Principal, Dr. Tina Faulkner, has been named Director of Laurens Preparatory Academy beginning with the 2022-2023 school year. The position has been held for several years by Dr. Debbie Fulton who is leaving the school district to pursue other career interests. Prior to being...
LAURENS, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate down Gamecocks for first time

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to USC Upstate, 9-6, Tuesday night at Founders Park. It was Upstate’s first win in 14 meetings in the series. The Spartans scored four runs in the top of the second inning on three hits. Carolina came back to score a run in the bottom […]
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Carolina Slingshot Rentals -- Business of the Week

Imagine a Corvette convertible falling in love with a motorcycle. If they got married, their offspring would look like a Slingshot. Slingshots are open air vehicles that feature two wheels on the front and one in the back. The bold and flashy vehicles are built for fun, cruising and showing off.
COLUMBIA, NC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Ranks As One Of The Unluckiest States In The Country

In case you didn’t know this Friday is Friday the 13th. And when it comes to bad luck, the superstitions around Friday the 13th are well-known. Are you superstitious? Is it knocking on wood when you say something you don’t want to jynx? Avoiding black cats? Or expecting 7-years of bad luck for breaking a mirror? Are there certain places that are more unlucky than others? To answer this question, a new report from TopUSCasinos.com explores a number of different metrics surrounding luck. This includes things such as lightning strikes, accidental mortalities, disaster declarations, and much more. And turns out one of the Carolina’s -South Carolina-ranks as one of the unluckiest states. North Carolina was right in the middle at number 22.
Sports
UPI News

Alligator captured outside South Carolina school

May 11 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina shared video of an unusual situation that resulted when a studious alligator walked up to a school. The Charleston Police Department said officers responded Tuesday when a gator was spotted walking right outside of Daniel Island School. "Not your everyday arrest," police...
CHARLESTON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: City View site remains a hot bed of ambition

At the end of April, RingoFire, a marketing and advertising firm, held its second annual Hardware Huddle event where 30 major home-improvement brands and two major retailers set up outside booths on the campus as well as within the walls of their century-old building. The company’s founder and CEO, Brian Sterns, started the marketing and advertising firm in 2016 and within the first five years was recognized by Adweek as the world’s sixth fastest-growing agency. Two prestigious Davey Awards soon followed and with its recent naming as the agency of record for the National Hardware Show and the addition of their CampFire agency, the company is poised for ongoing growth and success.
GREENVILLE, SC
live5news.com

South Carolina marks Confederate Memorial Day on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News/AP) - South Carolina state offices will be closed Tuesday as the state marks Confederate Memorial Day. The holiday is observed every year in the Palmetto State on May 10. That date is significant for two reasons: On May 10, 1863, Confederate Gen. Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson died and on May 10, 1865, Union forces in Georgia captured Confederate President Jefferson Davis.
POLITICS
myclintonnews.com

Clinton's got the rhythm

ANNOUNCED TODAY - Town Rhythms Is Back - June 23, Uptown Clinton, flyer and photo attached. The Barker Duke Band are key players in the Catalinas. The Catalinas began in 1957 in Myers Park Hight School in Charlotte, NC and celebrate their 65th anniversary in 2022. The band's popularity is based primarily in the southeastern US; however, The Catalinas music is player on radio stations in the UK, Greece and Australia to name a few. With their quality, tight sound and energy onstage, they are on the "in demand" groups in the southeast for city festival, weddings and private parties. always playing a variety of music that suits all ages. Though known for Beach Music, regionally and nationally for the mega hit ‘Summertime's Calling Me’, The Catalinas play all styles to a high standard of excellence. ‘Summertime’s Calling Me’ has become the anthem of North and South Carolina beach goers as they struggle through the winter waiting on summer to arrive. This song, written by The Catalinas Johnny Barker, is credited for being largely responsible for the new wave of “Beach Music" that started when it was released in 1975.
CLINTON, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

WOW! invests $30M in expanded Upstate fiber backbone

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, a broadband services provider based in Colorado, will invest more than $30 million to bring its fiber network to more than 28,000 homes in southern Greenville County, the company announced May 9. This investment, which includes offering service to homes in Five Forks, Fountain Inn,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

