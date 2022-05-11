ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins vs. Rangers Game 5 Preview

By Nicholas Brlansky,Nick Horwat
 4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins head back to New York, up 3-1.

The Pittsburgh Penguins hold a 3-1 series lead over the New York Rangers, but what should fans expect as they return to Madison Square Garden?

Joined by Locked on Penguins host Hunter Hodies and Around the 412 co-host Zachary Smith, the Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast dives deep into the Penguins run, and what Game 5 holds for Pittsburgh.

Listen to Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast on YouTube , iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tristan Jarry Takes Another Step Towards Playoff Return

Louis Domingue is Etching His Name in Penguins Lore Forever

Penguins Defense Was Near Perfect in Game 4

Penguins Are Getting the Most Out of John Marino

Penguins Must Continue to Use Playoff Experience

