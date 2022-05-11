1 shot in leg in Greensboro on Lawndale Drive, suspect arrested

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest was made after a person was shot in the leg in Greensboro.

Nabeel Attar, 60, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The shooting happened on Lawndale Drive. The victim was not seriously injured.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.