1 shot in leg in Greensboro on Lawndale Drive, suspect arrested

By Dolan Reynolds, Emily Mikkelsen
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest was made after a person was shot in the leg in Greensboro.

Nabeel Attar, 60, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The shooting happened on Lawndale Drive. The victim was not seriously injured.

