Chicago, IL

Man charged with attacking police officers after mass shooting in Back of the Yards

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attacking two police officers who were responding to the scene of a mass shooting Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Mario Sanders, 20, was accused of pushing an on-duty police officer to the ground and punching another in the face around...

Comments / 7

Retired at 50
2d ago

Thank god I’m not the police anymore now they want you to perform life saving techniques, just call for a ambulance that’s good enough

Reply
15
CBS Chicago

Man in custody after shooting woman during argument in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was taken into custody after shooting a woman during an argument in the Chatham neighborhood Friday. Police said around 8:05 a.m., the woman, 36, got into an argument with a man she knows in the 8700 block of South State Street when he opened fire. The victim got in her car and attempted to flee before crashing into a curb in the 8800 block of South Indiana. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. A 15-month-old boy was in the backseat of the woman's vehicle during the time -- but was not struck. The child was transported to Comer's Children's Hospital as a precaution. The offender tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody a short time later. Charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man assaulted senior rideshare driver: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for attacking a senior citizen who was working as a rideshare driver, Illinois State Police said. Around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 7, state troopers working in Chicago's district responded to the northbound Belmont Avenue ramp off Interstate 90 for a report of an assault.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged in shooting, killing of two men in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in the killing of two men shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood near the tennis courts Monday. 25-year-old John Corona is charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. Police said around 3:04 p.m., two men, 34 and 35, were near the street in the 1300 block of East Louis Munoz Drive when they were approached by Corona and another male offender who produced handguns and fired shots. The 34-year-old victim was struck in the head and the chest. The 35-year-old victim was struck in the chest – both were pronounced dead on the scene. Corona was arrested in the 2600 block of South Evergreen a short time later. Police also recovered two handguns. He is due in bond court Thursday. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Girl, 16, shot in head and critically wounded in West Garfield Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head inside a home in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday evening. At 6:50 p.m., the girl was inside the home in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when she suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The girl was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A person of interest was taken in for questioning, police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
nadignewspapers.com

16th Police District Commander Maureen Biggane is retiring after nearly 30 years on the force; she says the district’s unofficial mascot Rubble has brought a lot of delight to officers

16th (Jefferson Park) District commander Maureen Biggane, who is retiring on May 17 after nearly 30 years on the police force, has the following words of advice for those thinking of becoming an officer:. “Without hesitation I’d tell them it’s the greatest job in the world,” Biggane said. “We’ve had...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Police: Woman shot while toddler in backseat on South Side

CHICAGO — A 36-year-old woman was shot Friday morning on the South Side while a toddler was in her backseat. Just after 8 a.m., police responded to the 8800 block of South Indiana on the report of a crash. Police believe a 36-year-old woman got into an argument with a man in the 8700 block of South State.
CHICAGO, IL
KCJJ

Chicago man faces domestic abuse charges after Thursday incident

A Chicago man who has been living with an Iowa City woman over the past year has been taken into custody after an argument escalated to an assault. The alleged incident took place shortly after 2 am Thursday at the couple’s apartment at Pheasant Ridge on Bartelt Road. 20-year-old Nelson Ramos and the woman got into an argument. Ramos wanted to leave, but the woman asked him to stay and talk. Ramos then allegedly grabbed a knife and threatened to kill himself.
IOWA CITY, IA
