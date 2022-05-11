ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

‘Mayor of Pickleball’ settles with city

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The city’s case against a 71-year-old man who was arrested for using a permanent marker to draw a pickleball court on the floor of a recreation center has been dropped and a settlement has been reached.

The “Mayor of Pickleball,” as his lawyer refers to him, agreed to pay half the bill for estimated damages which equals $2,336.15, and submit a written apology to the city.

District attorney weighs in on pickleball arrest

The city also reinstated Arslan Guney’s membership to all Denver Parks and Recreation centers per the settlement. Guney agreed to drop an appeal submitted and the district attorney’s office will not file criminal charges against him.

Denver Parks and Recreation initially said Guney caused nearly $10,000 in damage to the Central Park Rec Center on March 14 and he was arrested on a felony charge of criminal mischief after he turned himself in on March 24.

