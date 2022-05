A lot has happened in the last eight years. Douglas County officials are prepping to finalize a new Hazard Mitigation Plan - one which will replace the existing protocols which were adopted in 2016. The plan specifies the ways that action is taken during an emergency situation. While the bulk of the plan outlines what response efforts would look like during a so-called "natural" hazard, it also plays a role in any emergency.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO