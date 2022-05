CROSSVILLE – When Louise Goodman went to visit her mother eight years ago, what started as a month-long visit quickly turned into a nightmare. When her mother passed away suddenly, not only was Goodman faced with the unexpected task of managing her estate, but she was also stuck in a gated senior-living community without the permissions for visitors or resources to help her clear out her mother’s home.

