ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police Officers Honored by Township Council

ohara.pa.us
 2 days ago

Last night, Township of O'Hara Council honored Police officers Maria Sciacca...

www.ohara.pa.us

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mental Health#Township Council
Daily Voice

Elderly Route 208 Driver Sends Car Through Fence

A driver more than 90 years old suffering an apparent medical episode sent his vehicle through a fence on Route 208 Thursday, May 12. The vehicle went through a fence on the southbound side of the highway, and came to rest in the backyard of a home on William Way around 2 p.m.
WYCKOFF, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy