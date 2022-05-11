Police Officers Honored by Township Council

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Two Pennsylvania state police troopers shot a horse dead along a highway, according to a report by LancasterOnline.The horse had escaped from an Amish farm along U.S. Route 1 and State Road 10 outside of downtown Oxford, an unnamed source told the outlet. The troopers from Troop J had been trying t…
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 confirmed today that there was a shooting near Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s home in Larimer last week, and a new report by the mayor’s transitional team recommends the city immediately begin the search for a new police chief. That report is raising questions tonight about the future of Chief Scott Schubert.
A driver more than 90 years old suffering an apparent medical episode sent his vehicle through a fence on Route 208 Thursday, May 12. The vehicle went through a fence on the southbound side of the highway, and came to rest in the backyard of a home on William Way around 2 p.m.
Comments / 0