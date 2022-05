ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is getting creative, trying to find ways to solve its shortage of bus drivers. “We’re having to do what we call double backs, double runs. That means we bring in one load and come back and get another. We’re also having to do what is called split out runs. That means we put more than one group of children on the bus,” ACPS Director of Transportation Charmane White said.

