LA CROSSE — Gov. Tony Evers today, at events joined by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes, announced he will be investing an additional $25 million into the popular and successful Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, which has already helped more than 4,200 small businesses and nonprofits across all 72 Wisconsin counties. In total, today’s announcement brings the governor’s total investment in the program to $75 million, which will enable 2,500 more small businesses and nonprofits to fill empty storefronts throughout the state. A recent analysis of state allocations showed that as a share of federal aid received by states, Wisconsin ranks second in the country for aid directed to economic development and first in the country in aid to businesses.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO