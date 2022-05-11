ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Mass Effect 4 Update Has Bad News for Fans

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Mass Effect 4 update has some bad news for fans. Yesterday, we relayed word of a leak from the official BioWare Gear store which seemingly revealed some major details about the new Mass Effect game and the first since the divisive Mass Effect Andromeda. If you missed it, BioWare...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Update Has Disappointing News for Subscribers

A new Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate update has disappointing news for subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Right now, Xbox Game Pass is available in two forms. The base form runs at $10 a month. In addition to this, there's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $15 a month. For an extra five dollars a month, this version comes with Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and a variety of other perks and limited-time offers. There have been rumors that this version is going to further expand with the addition of Ubisoft+. While there have been plenty of rumors of this happening -- including rumors from credible sources -- nothing has come of these rumors. Suffice to say, when Ubisoft seemingly and accidentally confirmed the subscription service was coming to Xbox Game Pass, many Xbox fans got excited. Turns out there's nothing to be excited about though.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Mortal Kombat 2 Writer Says Sequel Fatalities are "Fun Gore"

Jeremy Slater, fresh off the success of Moon Knight for Disney+, is writing a sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat, a movie that did enormous numbers on HBO Max and helped drive the app's success at a time when Warner Bros. was not making much in theaters. The sequel is in pre-production, with no specific release date in mind. During a recent Moon Knight interview with ComicBook.com, we asked Slater about plans for the video game sequel, and he teased that he is planning to have some fun with the fatalities in MK2. The fight-ending killings, which made the original Mortal Kombat video games notorious with parents groups, are baked into the DNA of almost every adaptation since.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fallout 76 Update Gives Players an Early Advantage

Bethesda is all about adding new content to Fallout 76 to keep players who've been around for a while occupied, but in this latest update that's now come to the test servers for a trial run, some changes have been made that affect the very start of the game. Newcomers and those who want to start anew with a fresh character will find within the PTS playtests that people will now be equipped with an assortment of items to help them better survive their first steps into the Appalachian wasteland. This update is currently only on the test servers, however, and will remain there until Bethesda releases it in the live version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gamble
ComicBook

Bethesda Update Is Bad News for The Elder Scrolls 6

A new update out of Bethesda and Bethesda Game Studios is bad news for The Elder Scrolls 6 and its potential release date. Today, Bethesda and Xbox delayed Starfield to 2023 out of its November 2022 release. What does this have to do with The Elder Scrolls 6? Well, both are in development at Bethesda Game Studios, with the majority of the studio working on Starfield. The expectation was that this would change when Starfield was released this year. Now, this shift won't happen until 2023, which is going to impact the release of The Elder Scrolls 6.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Attack on Titan's Pieck Takes on Cosplay of Her Own Character

Attack on Titan only has a few episodes left before the anime adaptation comes to a close, with the series set to return for the third part of its final season. Before the curtain call of the Scout Regiment, the English voice actor for Pieck, Amber Lee Connors, took the opportunity to share some wild cosplay of the character that she brings to life. With Pieck becoming so tied to her Titan form that she sometimes has trouble walking on two legs, expect her to play a major role in the final installments dropping in 2023.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Fans Debate The Question, Rengoku or Tengen?

The Demon Slayer Corps grants the status of "Pillar", or "Hashira", to those who are able to prove their strength and become the most powerful swordsmen within this unique group of warriors seeking to eliminate the supernatural scourge. While there are a number of Pillars, the second season of Demon Slayer focused on two specifically in Rengoku and Tengen, the Flame and Sound Hashira respectively, and fans are now debating which of these two reign supreme in an online debate for the ages.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Bioware Gear#Mass Effect Andromeda#Normandy#Sfx
NBC News

New film tells story of how Reddit users caused GameStop stock to surge

A new film co-produced by NBC News Studios and ZCDC Films is profiling how Reddit users managed to take over Wall Street by purchasing stock in GameStop, causing share prices to skyrocket to 1,700 percent. Reddit user and one of the people featured in the film, Alisha B. Woods, joins News NOW to discuss what made her initially invest in GameStop and what she hopes people take away from her experience. May 12, 2022.
MOVIES
SVG

This Xbox Outage Was As Bad As Everyone Is Saying

Xbox Live had a rough go of it over the weekend, with reports of outages covering an almost 36 hours period. Anyone familiar with modern consoles and video games will know that services occasionally have unplanned outages, and while fans are usually still upset, these outages don't last too long. Unfortunately for Xbox, issues started on Friday evening, with players reporting that they could not play any of their digital games, and were receiving messages that the person who bought the game needed to sign in. There were signs of resolution early Saturday, but the service quickly had issues again, resulting in the outage lasting until Sunday. This resulted in a bunch of Xbox owners being unable to play any games on their consoles over the weekend, which brought up some issues with always-online consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Unreal Engine 5 spooky train station tech demo is so real it’s scary

A new Unreal Engine 5 tech demo featuring a spooky train station showcases the realistic capabilities of the software, and the results are impressive. The project was created by solo developer Lorenzo Drago who shared it on YouTube, with it based on the real-life train station, Etchū-Daimon, located in Toyama, Japan. The creator notes at the end of the video that the environment is running in Unreal Engine 5, lit with Lumen technology, but they didn’t use the Nanite geometry system.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Elder Scrolls 6: everything we know about the next return to Tamriel

Searching for details about the Elder Scrolls 6? Though it was announced all the way back in 2018 at E3, we've seen neither hide nor hair of the Skyrim sequel since. We do have plenty of rumours, though, ranging from the possible region of Tamriel that the next installment could be set in, to potential release dates based on what info has been revealed so far.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
DBLTAP

Apex Legends' Next Legend May Be Named Vantage

Apex Legends data miners may have uncovered the name of the next playable Legend coming to the game. Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors went live Tuesday, adding the usual flurry of new content headlined by Newcastle, the latest Legend to join the game's ever-growing cast of playable characters. It also added plenty of new files for data miners to peruse and peruse they did.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 Preview Sees The Z-Fighters Change Outfits

Dragon Ball Super's manga has brought the past to the present, with the Granolah The Survivor Arc seeing Bardock taking center stage in the last chapter. With Goku and Vegeta learning how Son's father was able to take down Gas of the Heeters, it seems that the Z-Fighters are set to get a major wardrobe change that pays homage to the Saiyan Race. With this summer set to see the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero worldwide, 2022 is set to be a big year for the Shonen franchise that sprang from the mind of Akira Toriyama.
COMICS
ComicBook

Steam Client Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Steam has released a new client update that provides a number of different fixes and tweaks. Notably, there are a number of Steam Cloud improvements included as well as some minor fixes to performance with the platform's library of apps. The Steam client update is separate and distinct from the Steam Deck update this week, though some of the updates to the client apply to the Steam Deck as well.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best co-op games for PC

As much as we PC gamers love the quiet isolation of an RPG or the thrill of a competitive shooter, nothing beats the joy of playing games cooperatively with friends. For many, our most memorable gaming moments are only meaningful because someone else was there to laugh, cry, or celebrate with. With that in mind, you'd think co-op games would be more common, but it's rare to discover a game that everyone owns, everyone likes, and everyone has time to play. The best co-op games on PC are often ones that have been around for years that you're just finding now.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Bethesda’s next two big games, Starfield and Redfall, delayed simultaneously

Last year, Microsoft and Bethesda made a surprising announcement: Its upcoming open-world space-exploration game Starfield would launch on November 22, 2022. While the resulting "11-22-22" release date looked nifty at the time, it wasn't meant to be. On Thursday, Bethesda announced via social media that Starfield would be delayed to...
MLB
ComicBook

New Resident Evil Netflix Series Trailer Releasing Tomorrow

Netflix has announced that it will be releasing a new trailer for its upcoming TV series based on the Resident Evil video game franchise in the coming day. Over the past year, Netflix has steadily been giving us new glimpses and information associated with this live-action adaptation of the survival-horror series. And while we have yet to receive a proper trailer for Resident Evil, this trend will finally be coming to an end soon.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers on PS5 Are Losing a Critically-Acclaimed Game Soon

One of the most critically-acclaimed games on PlayStation Plus that is available to PlayStation 5 users is going to be removed from the service very soon. When the PS5 first launched, Sony introduced a new library of games from the PS4 that it called the PlayStation Plus Collection. This lineup was meant to provide PS Plus subscribers with a slate of some of the best titles from the PS4 era to play on PS5. And while this lineup has remained static ever since it first arrived, one of the best games within the collection will be removed in the coming day.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy