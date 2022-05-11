Over 1,500 OG&E Customers Experience Power Outages In OKC

A Tulsa sandwich shop turned to a local business for help, after a national bread company abruptly stopped selling some of its dough. The owners of Bill and Ruth's on 15th Street said the bread they are using now is exceeding their expectations. In the kitchen at Bill & Ruth's, Bryan Main gets in early every morning to bake bread for the day. He noticed the differences in the new dough right away and worked to perfect each detail on how to bake it.
A landmark of the Tulsa State Fair is coming down unless someone steps up to operate the Sky Ride. On May 13, Expo Square announced there are plans to demolish the Sky Ride if no one buys it from the county. The Tulsa State Fair said staff have tried everything to keep the Sky Ride open. The Sky Ride debuted in 1965 and ran until 2019, when Don McClure, whose business operated the ride, ended his contract with the fair.
A three-vehicle accident ruptured a gas line late Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The accident and gas line rupture happened near Northwest 164th Street and North Western Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene around noon Thursday where natural gas appeared to be spewing into the air.
Golf balls won't be the only thing flying through the air next week in Tulsa. The Goodyear blimp and hundreds of private planes are expected in town for the PGA. It was about this time last year when Osage SkyNews 6 spotted a Goodyear blimp passing through town, and this time next week, one of the famous blimps will return to Tulsa skies.
TULSA, Oklahoma - Highway 412 is open again at 49th West Avenue after a highway sign was struck by a semi-trailer. According to officials, no one was injured after the semi-trailer struck the sign, causing it to fall.
A family’s stop at a northwest Oklahoma City gas station turned into a parent's worst nightmare on Thursday night. Oklahoma City police say the incident began as something they see fairly often; a car being stolen while left running. According to police, the man left his 3-year-old son in...
Oklahoma City and Del City police were at a scene where a suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home. Authorities said they were trying to serve a warrant at the home Thursday afternoon near Southeast 44th Street and Sooner Road. News 9 was there on the ground as two people...
Oklahoma City police say a man was taken to the hospital after his truck hit a power pole near Wilshire & the Broadway Extension. The accident caused Wilshire to be shut down in both directions between Robinson and Harvey. Currently, there is no word on the driver's condition. This is...
A storm-chasing meteorologist died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines as severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota. The wreck on Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota Wednesday evening killed Martha Llanos Rodriguez, of Mexico City, Mexico,...
Oklahoma City police are investigating multiple robberies Wednesday in south Oklahoma City. The first robbery was in the 6600 block of South May Avenue, and the second robbery happened in the 2200 block of South Meridian Avenue. At this time, police do not know if these robberies are connected. When...
The University of Oklahoma and Fullstack Academy are launching a program to fill the state's product management positions. The 25-week online program will cover skills like product design, marketing and user interface for websites. OU and Fullstack say Oklahoma has more than 13,000 product management positions open right now. They...
A police chase came to an end in NW Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon after a long undercover pursuit. Under cover police trailed a grey SUV for nearly an hour across north Oklahoma City. Just before 3 p.m., marked police cars attempted to stop the driver. The driver continued on...
Amanda Taylor helped the City Rescue Mission with the grand opening of a new cafe on Thursday evening. It's serving up more than a just a good meal. By visiting the Rise Cafe we can help someone working their way out of homelessness. It'll provide the workers skills they need...
Due to anticipated weather, the University of Oklahoma Commencement ceremony has been moved to the Lloyd Noble Center. Commencement will take place Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. Doors to the Lloyd Noble Center will open at 5:30 p.m. The event will be livestreamed at link.ou.edu/may-2022-commencement. Additional information is available...
A metro dad is reunited with his little boy Friday morning after Oklahoma City Police say someone stole the man's car with his child inside. Police say the driver quickly realized the child was in the back after stealing the car near Northwest 23rd and Portland. Police say the suspect...
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Bob Dylan Center opening, Ironman Tulsa, and the PGA Championship are just a few major events that are bringing people from around the world to Green Country. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday talk about how the city of Tulsa...
Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a bill into law that would up the fine and punishment for criminals who steal certain car parts in Oklahoma. Beginning November 1st, the punishment for stealing catalytic converters, wheels and tires will increase in the state. House Bill 4373, by Representative Ross Ford from...
The Tulsa Club Hotel is bringing back a staple to its restaurant. For years, the club hosted brunch on Sundays and this weekend, people can start enjoying it again. "It always comes back to the brunch. People have such fond memories of the brunch, so we are super excited to go ahead and finally give the community what they're asking for,” said Marianne McCann, Tulsa Club Hotel Director of Sales and Marketing.
Oklahoma City police released new information Thursday of a group of suspects involved in an armed robbery spree. Police said five suspects ranging in age from 15 to 22 were taken into custody. Four of the arrested suspects were booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The fifth, a minor,...
Authorities in central Illinois say a 6-year-old Oklahoma girl has died following an ATV crash over the weekend. The Christian County Sheriff's Office says Ulicia Garner-Cox from Elmore City, in Garvin County, was riding with her uncle and a 10-year-old boy Sunday when they crashed. She died at the scene...
