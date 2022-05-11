ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Over 1,500 OG&E Customers Experience Power Outages In OKC

By News 9
News On 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(EDITOR'S NOTE: As of 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, the number of outages dropped to...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

News On 6

Bill And Ruth’s Turns to Tulsa Business For Help After Bready Supply Issue

A Tulsa sandwich shop turned to a local business for help, after a national bread company abruptly stopped selling some of its dough. The owners of Bill and Ruth's on 15th Street said the bread they are using now is exceeding their expectations. In the kitchen at Bill & Ruth's, Bryan Main gets in early every morning to bake bread for the day. He noticed the differences in the new dough right away and worked to perfect each detail on how to bake it.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Plans Announced To Demolish Tulsa Sky Ride If No New Operator Is Found

A landmark of the Tulsa State Fair is coming down unless someone steps up to operate the Sky Ride. On May 13, Expo Square announced there are plans to demolish the Sky Ride if no one buys it from the county. The Tulsa State Fair said staff have tried everything to keep the Sky Ride open. The Sky Ride debuted in 1965 and ran until 2019, when Don McClure, whose business operated the ride, ended his contract with the fair.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Three-Vehicle Collision Causes Gas Line Hit In NW OKC

A three-vehicle accident ruptured a gas line late Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The accident and gas line rupture happened near Northwest 164th Street and North Western Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene around noon Thursday where natural gas appeared to be spewing into the air.
News On 6

Tulsa Riverside Airport Expecting Hundreds Of Private Planes, Goodyear Blimp For PGA

Golf balls won't be the only thing flying through the air next week in Tulsa. The Goodyear blimp and hundreds of private planes are expected in town for the PGA. It was about this time last year when Osage SkyNews 6 spotted a Goodyear blimp passing through town, and this time next week, one of the famous blimps will return to Tulsa skies.
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Business
Oklahoma Industry
News On 6

Car Stolen From OKC Gas Station With Child Inside

A family’s stop at a northwest Oklahoma City gas station turned into a parent's worst nightmare on Thursday night. Oklahoma City police say the incident began as something they see fairly often; a car being stolen while left running. According to police, the man left his 3-year-old son in...
News On 6

At Least 1 Person Taken Into Custody In Standoff

Oklahoma City and Del City police were at a scene where a suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home. Authorities said they were trying to serve a warrant at the home Thursday afternoon near Southeast 44th Street and Sooner Road. News 9 was there on the ground as two people...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Hospitalized After Crashing Into Power Pole In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police say a man was taken to the hospital after his truck hit a power pole near Wilshire & the Broadway Extension. The accident caused Wilshire to be shut down in both directions between Robinson and Harvey. Currently, there is no word on the driver's condition. This is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Storm Chaser Killed In Severe Weather Crash, Colleague Says

A storm-chasing meteorologist died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines as severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota. The wreck on Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota Wednesday evening killed Martha Llanos Rodriguez, of Mexico City, Mexico,...
MINNESOTA STATE
News On 6

OCPD Investigating Multiple Robberies In South OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating multiple robberies Wednesday in south Oklahoma City. The first robbery was in the 6600 block of South May Avenue, and the second robbery happened in the 2200 block of South Meridian Avenue. At this time, police do not know if these robberies are connected. When...
News On 6

Police Chase Ends In NW Oklahoma City, Suspect In Custody

A police chase came to an end in NW Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon after a long undercover pursuit. Under cover police trailed a grey SUV for nearly an hour across north Oklahoma City. Just before 3 p.m., marked police cars attempted to stop the driver. The driver continued on...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News On 6

Amazing Oklahomans: City Rescue Mission

Amanda Taylor helped the City Rescue Mission with the grand opening of a new cafe on Thursday evening. It's serving up more than a just a good meal. By visiting the Rise Cafe we can help someone working their way out of homelessness. It'll provide the workers skills they need...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

OU Commencement Ceremony Moves To Lloyd Noble Center

Due to anticipated weather, the University of Oklahoma Commencement ceremony has been moved to the Lloyd Noble Center. Commencement will take place Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. Doors to the Lloyd Noble Center will open at 5:30 p.m. The event will be livestreamed at link.ou.edu/may-2022-commencement. Additional information is available...
NOBLE, OK
News On 6

Metro Father Reunited With Son After Car Stolen With Child Inside

A metro dad is reunited with his little boy Friday morning after Oklahoma City Police say someone stole the man's car with his child inside. Police say the driver quickly realized the child was in the back after stealing the car near Northwest 23rd and Portland. Police say the suspect...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Watch: Mayor G.T. Bynum Discusses Major Events Coming To Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma - The Bob Dylan Center opening, Ironman Tulsa, and the PGA Championship are just a few major events that are bringing people from around the world to Green Country. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday talk about how the city of Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Club Hotel Brings Back Sunday Brunch

The Tulsa Club Hotel is bringing back a staple to its restaurant. For years, the club hosted brunch on Sundays and this weekend, people can start enjoying it again. "It always comes back to the brunch. People have such fond memories of the brunch, so we are super excited to go ahead and finally give the community what they're asking for,” said Marianne McCann, Tulsa Club Hotel Director of Sales and Marketing.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

6-Year-Old Oklahoma Girl Dies In ATV Crash In Central Illinois

Authorities in central Illinois say a 6-year-old Oklahoma girl has died following an ATV crash over the weekend. The Christian County Sheriff's Office says Ulicia Garner-Cox from Elmore City, in Garvin County, was riding with her uncle and a 10-year-old boy Sunday when they crashed. She died at the scene...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK

