ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Broward Torch Run Raised Money For Special Olympics Florida

By Deborah Souverain
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoCEg_0faW9Zxj00

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward sheriff’s deputies along with other law enforcement officers lace up their sneakers Wednesday morning to raise funds for Special Olympics Florida at the 41st Annual Broward Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The 10-mile relay began with the ceremonial lighting of the flame by Cooper City resident and Special Olympics athlete Fernando Nunez at 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Nunez is a 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games gold medal recipient.

“I got a gold medal. I went to Austria for the USA Games,” said Nunez.

This year’s theme was “Lighting The Way To Inclusion.”

The run came to an end at A1A and Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Nunez carried the Olympic torch at the beginning and end of the relay.

Afterward, there was a celebratory picnic at Pompano Beach Fire Rescue Station 11 on N. Ocean Blvd.

“Today is our day to show the community that this is what we do, this is who we are, deeply invested in our community, and we’re deeply invested in the Special Olympics,” said Broward Sheriff’s Lt. Steve Feeley.

The relay was part of an intrastate torch relay that started at the end of March and will culminate at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Florida State Summer Games which begin on May 20th.

Each year, over 5,000 officers carry the torch on a 1500-mile relay through 67 counties in Florida.

Funds are generated through contributions from individuals and businesses along the way and through sales of the popular Torch Run T-shirts and caps.

Click Here to donate to Special Olympics Florida.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

South Florida Parents Feeling Effect Of Nationwide Baby Formula Shortage

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As a married mom of two kids under 12 months, Rashauna Hamilton is on the hunt for baby formula. “Looking has been crazy, disappointing and scary,” she said. South Florida is feeling the effects of the nationwide formula shortage that’s causing concern among parents all around the country. Hamilton is down to her last two cans of Enfamil and has been scouring drug stores, grocery and warehouse chains looking for formula. “I have called my mom in Maryland asking her to look. I called my cousin in Texas and they say the same thing that there is...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Sports
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sports
City
Pompano Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Cooper City, FL
News4Jax.com

Photographer captures photo of lurking alligators in Florida swamp

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – The photo is a great visual of the beginning of alligator mating season. Wildlife photographer Bobby Wummer posted a photo showing dozens of alligators lurking in the Big Cypress National Preserve in South Florida. You can clearly see glowing in on a very dark night.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Family missing following ‘religious sabbatical’ to south Florida

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a young family who hasn’t been heard from since early March. Thirty-two-year-old Justin, 30-year-old Jennifer and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles left southwest Missouri on a “religious sabbatical” to Florida at the end of February, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Jennifer’s family last heard from her on March 6, and investigators were able to track the family to south Florida.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Special Olympics#Torch#Winter Games#Cbsmiami#Broward Sheriff
CBS Miami

Orphaned Dolphin Finds Forever Home In Florida Keys

MARATHON (CBSMiami/FKNB) – A rescued juvenile male bottlenose dolphin, flown from Texas to the Marathon-based Dolphin Research Center seven weeks ago, was successfully moved to the facility’s primary dolphin lagoon Thursday — a move that marks his final integration into a “forever family” of other permanent dolphin residents. “Ranger,” has convalesced and been monitored over the last several weeks in a specially designed medical quarantine pool to increase his eating and weight, and strengthen both his immune system and his bond with human caregivers. He was rescued nearly one year ago after being discovered stranded in waters around Goose Island State Park...
MARATHON, FL
CBS Miami

Saturday Starts Sunny Then Stormy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Afternoon showers and storms are in the forecast for Saturday in South Florida. The Atlantic sea breeze will settle over parts inland Miami-Dade and near the coast in Broward by early afternoon. Isolated showers will develop at this point along the sea breeze. Going into the second part of the afternoon, South Florida will be dealing with more spotty storms that have the chance to produce heavy downpours. Next hourly forecast (CBS4) These storms will mainly impact the inland cities during the late afternoon. High temperatures will top the upper 80s for this Saturday. A similar forecast is expected for Sunday which marks the start of the rainy season. Highs on Sunday will be closer to 90 degrees. Saturday afternoon forecast high temperatures. (CBS4)   Speaking of 90-degree weather, South Florida will be dealing with those hot temperatures in the new week, especially by Wednesday. Overnight lows will only drop to the upper 70s. Next week, showers and a few storms are possible on Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine and drier weather by Wednesday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Man Accused Of Dumping Balloons Into Biscayne Bay Out Of Jail

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man accused of dumping balloons into Biscayne Bay is out of jail. David Torres-Bocanegra was arrested on a felony charge in connection to the viral video that showed the environmental crime. According to the arrest report, “the defendant was observed and recorded popping/deflating approximately 50 party balloons on a large yacht docked within Bayshore Landing marina.” (Courtesy of @mmgoutboarddivision)   The man who rented the boat for a wedding proposal says he had no idea about the balloon incident. “I think it’s so important to take care of our environment, and things like this certainly need to be addressed because it was certainly not the right thing to do,” said Tom Rivas. Recently, over 1,500 balloons were recovered in a cleanup operation at Biscayne National Park. Sea turtles like to eat what looks like jellyfish and algae. And when you’re underwater and you’re an animal, sometimes balloons can look like jellyfish and algae, and they mistake these for actual food and eat them,” said Katie Murphy with the Alliance for Florida’s National Parks. Murphy and the Alliance for Florida’s National Parks helped Biscayne National Park recover those balloons.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy