Bottineau County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Bottineau by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alfalfa, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Grant The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Alfalfa County in northwestern Oklahoma Southwestern Grant County in northern Oklahoma * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1009 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Great Salt Plains Lake, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jet, Nash and Great Salt Plains Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Clay County through 1015 PM CDT At 950 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Windthorst, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Windthorst, Shannon and Joy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oregon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN OREGON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Springfield.
OREGON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Schleicher; Tom Green A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SCHLEICHER AND SOUTH CENTRAL TOM GREEN COUNTIES At 1001 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Christoval, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Christoval around 1010 PM CDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SCHLEICHER COUNTY, TX
County
Bottineau County, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Bottineau, ND
City
Westhope, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Reno, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Reno; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Reno County in south central Kansas Northwestern Sedgwick County in south central Kansas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Garden Plain, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Goddard, Maize, Colwich, Garden Plain, Mount Hope, Andale, Bentley, Lake Afton, Cheney Lake and Cheney State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RENO COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Outagamie; Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BROWN...SOUTH CENTRAL OCONTO...NORTHEASTERN OUTAGAMIE AND EASTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 1007 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pulaski, or 10 miles northwest of Green Bay, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pulaski, Howard, Chase, Pittsfield, Angelica, Laney, Anston, Flintville, Kunesh and South Chase. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fulton; Randolph; Sharp A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Randolph, northeastern Fulton and northeastern Sharp Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 945 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Thayer, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cherokee Village... Highland in Sharp County Mammoth Spring... Hardy Mammoth Spring State Park... Ozark Acres Fryatt... Saddler Falls Wirth MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Schleicher; Tom Green A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SCHLEICHER AND SOUTH CENTRAL TOM GREEN COUNTIES At 1001 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Christoval, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Christoval around 1010 PM CDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SCHLEICHER COUNTY, TX
#Flood#Souris River#National Weather Service
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Steele The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Southeastern Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northern Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota Northwestern Steele County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 522 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jessie, or 44 miles north of Valley City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Aneta, Kloten and Logan Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, northeastern Leon and south central Thomas Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Jarrott, Montivilla, Miccosukee and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baxter, Izard, Searcy, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baxter; Izard; Searcy; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Stone County in north central Arkansas East central Searcy County in north central Arkansas Southwestern Izard County in north central Arkansas Southeastern Baxter County in north central Arkansas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 958 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Thola, or 15 miles northwest of Mountain View, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Mountain View... Calico Rock Thola... Gorby Blanchard Springs Campground... Big Flat Allison... Alco Hanover... Mt Olive in Izard County Fifty-Six... Boswell Optimus... Landis Onia... Timbo Sylamore Bike Trail... Gunner Pool Campground Sylamore... Barkshed Campground HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleburne, Independence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleburne; Independence; Stone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Stone, western Independence and northeastern Cleburne Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 952 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Concord, or 12 miles southwest of Batesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Batesville... Cushman Concord... Magness Moorefield... Salado Southside in Independence Count Bethesda Ben... Almond Marcella... Desha Locust Grove... Hutchinson Wolf Bayou... Rosie MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Albemarle, City of Charlottesville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Albemarle; City of Charlottesville FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Albemarle and City of Charlottesville. * WHEN...Until 415 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1110 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Four feet of standing water was observed near the intersection of Ivy Road and Old Ivy Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Charlottesville... Crozet Free Union... Westmoreland Hollymead... Ivy Flordon... Barracks Newcomb Hall... Scott Stadium Earlysville... Carrsbrook White Hall... Monticello Advance Mills... Boonesville Overton... Shadwell - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Langlade, Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Langlade; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County Scattered strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Menominee, southern Oconto, southeastern Langlade and Shawano Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 941 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong storms moving through portions of Menominee, southern Oconto, southeastern Langlade and Shawano Counties, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Big Smokey Falls around 1000 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include South Branch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barnes, Cass, Dickey, Griggs, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Dickey; Griggs; LaMoure; Logan; McIntosh; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Stutsman; Traill TORNADO WATCH 211 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARNES CASS DICKEY GRIGGS LAMOURE LOGAN MCINTOSH RANSOM RICHLAND SARGENT STEELE STUTSMAN TRAILL
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bosque, Comanche, Erath, Hamilton, Lampasas, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bosque; Comanche; Erath; Hamilton; Lampasas; Mills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hamilton, southern Erath, western Lampasas, west central Bosque, eastern Mills and southeastern Comanche Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 944 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Hico to 9 miles south of Goldthwaite. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dublin, Hamilton, Goldthwaite, Hico, Gustine, Evant, Iredell, Lometa and Us-190 Near The San Saba-Lampasas County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:20:00 Expires: 2022-05-15 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of southwest Puerto Rico, Vieques and St. Thomas. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 08:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lake County in east central South Dakota Extreme Northwestern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Miner County in east central South Dakota McCook County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 928 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Montrose, or 13 miles south of Lake Herman State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Orland around 940 AM CDT. Lake Herman State Park around 955 AM CDT. Madison and Wentworth around 1000 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Breaches of the northwestern to northeastern and southeastern coast of Puerto Rico, Culebra, and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

